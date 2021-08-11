Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Southwest Airlines blames new COVID-19 surge for fewer bookings, more cancellations

By Jordan Williams
Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e4F0O_0bOSfOFT00

Southwest Airlines said Wednesday that the recent surge in coronavirus infections is resulting in fewer bookings and more flight cancellations.

In an update to investors, the company said it has experienced a “deceleration” in bookings and an increase in trip cancellations in August, which “are believed to be driven by the recent rise in COVID-19 cases associated with the Delta variant.”

The company said that its outlook for the third quarter has worsened by 3 to 4 percentage points from its previous outlook, assuming that “COVID-19 cases remain elevated in the near-term and current revenue trends in August continue into September.”

Southwest estimated that its operating revenue would be down 15 to 20 percent in August compared to the same month in 2019. This is up from its previous estimate of being down 12 to 17 percent.

The company also expects operating revenue to be down 15 to 20 percent in the third quarter of 2021.

Southwest said it was profitable in July, but believes “the recent negative effects of the pandemic on August and September revenue trends will make it difficult for the Company to be profitable in third quarter 2021.”

“The Company will continue to monitor demand and booking trends and adjust capacity, as needed,” the airline said.

Despite the new surge in cases, Southwest CEO Gary Kelly told employees that the company will not require staff to be vaccinated.

“Obviously, I am very concerned about the latest Delta variant, and the effect on the health and Safety of our Employees and our operation, but nothing has changed,” Kelly said.

Comments / 37

The Hill

The Hill

323K+
Followers
33K+
Post
231M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southwest Airlines#Bookings#Covid 19#Health And Safety#Company
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Don't Go Here While the Delta Variant Is Surging, CDC Says

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected our lives in countless ways, but while it may have seemed like things were starting to turn in the right direction at the beginning of the summer, unfortunately, the surge of new cases brought on by the Delta variant has changed that. Now, previously removed restrictions are being put in place once again. Some local health departments have begun suggesting that even vaccinated people should be wearing masks indoors, and in a major decision that could have a serious impact on your vacation plans, both the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the State Department have warned Americans not to go to certain countries where the Delta variant is surging, Reuters reports.
New York City, NYNew York Post

Fully vaccinated Southwest Airlines flight attendant dies of COVID-19

A fully vaccinated 36-year-old Southwest Airlines flight attendant from New York died after contracting COVID-19. Maurice “Reggie” Shepperson, who was based in Las Vegas, tested positive for the bug in early July, and succumbed to the disease Tuesday after being treated in a hospital for a month, a co-worker and friend told USA Today.
TravelPosted by
Fortune

Should I cancel my vacation as the Delta variant spreads?

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. The skyrocketing number of COVID-19 cases across the country has a lot of people rethinking those travel plans they made for the fall. And the mixed messages coming from state and local officials are only making things more confusing.
LifestylePopculture

Southwest Airlines Get Serious and Start Block Customers From Saving on Flights

Southwest Airlines has filed a lawsuit that aims to stop customers from saving money on air travel. Southwest is suing Skiplagged, a company which helps customers find two-step flights going directly to their desired destination since this often works out to be cheaper than a direct flight. According to Southwest's legal filing, this is becoming harmful to operations and they want it to end.
Aerospace & DefenseMySanAntonio

Why American Airlines Cancelled or Delayed Over 3,100 Flights This Week

Good lord, what is happening to the airline industry?. We just wrote about the debacle that is Spirit Airlines this week. Concurrently, American Airlines delayed or canceled 3,100+ flights between Sunday and Tuesday of this week (and those numbers were as of Tuesday morning only). According to the travel site One Mile at a Time, that means that there were moments when over half of the scheduled flights by American were either late or not flying at all.
Public HealthFOXBusiness

As COVID delta variant surges, TSA airport checkpoint screenings drop

Just over 1.7 million people passed through security checkpoints at airports nationwide on Tuesday, as concerns over the COVID-19 delta variant loom. It marked the "lowest checkpoint volume" in almost two months, according to TSA spokesperson Lisa Farbstein. This indicates that the enthusiasm for traveling is starting to wane especially...
Burbank, CAPosted by
Michael Loren

Burbank Residents Are Angry About Airline Vaccine Protocols

The Hollywood Burbank Airport is the favorite airport for Burbank residents and those who live in the surrounding valley areas. The airport is efficient, clean, small, and easy to navigate. Travelers can arrive 45 minutes before a flight, get through security, and still have time to grab an iced latte before walking outside to board a plane to their destination.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
CBS News

Long lines, stranded passengers and more than half of flights canceled as Spirit Airlines enters fifth day of "operational issues"

Spirit Airlines is struggling to rebound as it enters its fifth day of widespread cancellations. By Thursday evening, Spirit had canceled 55% of the day's scheduled flights, according to global aviation database, FlightAware. Spirit spokesperson, Erik Hofmeyer, attributed the widespread delays and cancellations to "operational issues," including staffing shortages, severe...
Public HealthAOL Corp

Delta variant: Fast-spreading COVID-19 starts to hit corporate America

The stock market continues to ignore worsening headlines on the COVID-19 Delta variant front and climb to fresh records. But given a shift in tone lately from corporate America, perhaps investors should be on high alert. Companies that had been bullish on the economic recovery from the depths of the pandemic are becoming increasingly cautious as the variant spreads.
Lifestyleonemileatatime.com

Does American Airlines Clean Planes Between Flights?

Around the start of the pandemic, airlines greatly improved their cleaning protocols, in order to make customers feel more at ease. Ultimately we’ve learned over time that coronavirus transmission is typically person-to-person rather than through surfaces, though it’s still nice to have a clean plane, pandemic or not. 😉. While...
LifestyleTravelPulse

Southwest Airlines Brings Back $49 Fare Sale

Southwest Airlines is putting fall flights on sale from under $100 roundtrip this week. Available for purchase now through Thursday, August 19 at 11:59 p.m. CT, the three-day sale is good for continental U.S., continental U.S. to/from Hawaii and international flights between September 7 and December 15, 2021 and travel to/from San Juan, Puerto Rico from September 7 through December 9, 2021.
Bentonville, ARwbiw.com

Walmart reversing its mask policy

UNDATED — Walmart, the nation’s largest retailer is reversing its mask policy and will require all its workers including vaccinated ones in areas with high infection rates to wear masks. The Bentonville, Arkansas-based company says it is also encouraging customers to wear masks in those stores in areas with high...
IndustryKMOV

3 major US airlines will not mandate shots for their unvaccinated workers

(CNN) -- The CEOs of Southwest Airlines, American Airlines and Delta Air Lines say they are not requiring unvaccinated employees to receive the shot, breaking with United Airlines' mandate that workers get vaccinated by October 25 or face getting fired. In an internal memo obtained by CNN, Southwest Airlines CEO...
TravelTravelPulse

Delta Variant Travel Restrictions: Should You Cancel Your Trip?

That has been the difference between a total embrace of air travel and letting out a pent-up demand, and a sudden apprehension to traveling. Welcome to the impact of the Delta variant, the latest – and some say more easily transmissible – strain of the coronavirus. On August 2, airline...

Comments / 37

Community Policy