Chocolate-Cranberry Icebox Cake
Cranberry and chocolate are a wonderful combination. Here, a jammy, vanilla-scented compote is folded into stiffly whipped cream and layered with crispy chocolate wafer cookies. After an overnight in the refrigerator, the cookies turn downright cakey, and the compote infuses the cream with a wonderful tangy flavor and pink hue. A dusting of dark Dutch-process cocoa powder is a lovely finishing touch. (Note: The cake is also delicious when frozen overnight.)newengland.com
