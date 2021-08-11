Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

Chocolate-Cranberry Icebox Cake

By Yankee Magazine
New England Today
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCranberry and chocolate are a wonderful combination. Here, a jammy, vanilla-scented compote is folded into stiffly whipped cream and layered with crispy chocolate wafer cookies. After an overnight in the refrigerator, the cookies turn downright cakey, and the compote infuses the cream with a wonderful tangy flavor and pink hue. A dusting of dark Dutch-process cocoa powder is a lovely finishing touch. (Note: The cake is also delicious when frozen overnight.)

newengland.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Granulated Sugar#Cake Stand#Food Drink#Dutch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cakes
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Recipesmyrecipes.com

I Discovered the Secret Ingredient for the World's Best Scrambled Eggs

I am one of those odd people who does not like to eat eggs unless they have been blended. So, when it comes to cooking them, I am not the person you should consider an expert when it comes to hard boiled or soft boiled, fried or over easy, poached or coddled or shirred. But you can bet your bottom dollar I am the woman to call about scrambled.
Recipestasteofhome.com

What Are Funeral Potatoes, Anyway?

If you’ve ever heard the term “funeral potatoes,” you may have immediately turned the other direction. But while it sounds like a somber dish with that name, that’s not necessarily the case. What are funeral potatoes exactly? Loaded with potatoes, cheese and sour cream, this classic casserole dish is quick...
RecipesPosted by
The Kitchn

Peach Dump Cake

Dessert doesn’t get much easier than a dump cake. There’s no need to accumulate a pile of dishes and create a mess in the kitchen. True to its name, you literally just “dump” everything in a baking pan and pop it in the oven — although I like to think of it more as layering the ingredients and flavors.
Recipeseatwell101.com

15-Minute Cream Cheese Spinach Chicken Pasta

Creamy Spinach Chicken Pasta – This cream cheese spinach chicken pasta recipe comes together quickly and summarizes what “total comfort food dinner” really means. Made with farfalle pasta, rotisserie or leftover chicken, spinach, spices, garlic, cream cheese, and parmesan, you can make this incredible chicken pasta dinner in less than 30 minutes. Enjoy!
Recipeseatwell101.com

8 Easy Ground Beef Recipe Ideas for Summer 

Ground Beef Recipe – Ground beef is a cheap and versatile ingredient that makes for the perfect weeknight meals, especially when you don’t want to spend hours in the kitchen in Summer. Easy to make and hearty, you’ll love every single bite of these ground beef recipes. Enjoy!. Ground Beef...
RecipesPosted by
Wide Open Eats

Corn on the Cob With Milk Is the Best Way To Cook Flavorful Corn Every Time

Corn on the cob is one of my favorite BBQ items, yet I still didn't know how to get it quite right, until now! I'm here to share a little hack on this sweet corn side dish that's about to change your life. The best way to successfully make corn on the cob is with milk. Much like mashed potatoes, chowder, and pretty much any dish in the slow cooker, heavy cream or a cup milk goes a long way towards cooking corn the right way. This will probably be your new favorite way to simmer corn and maybe even other veggies, so get rid of the husks and get started!
Recipescoastalbreezenews.com

Amish Recipes

Hello, Summer! We are certainly in the midst of it. Many folks are out of town. Some are taking it easy. Not as many are cooking at home. Too hot!. Speaking of cooking, I promised you some Amish recipes; there are thousands of them, and many different variations (plus different areas feature different selections). I’ll focus on Holmes, County, Ohio, which is said to have the largest number of Amish in the United States, followed by Lancaster, Pennsylvania.
Recipesmyrecipes.com

How to Make the World's Easiest Icebox Cake with Just 2 Ingredients

The icebox cake is a miracle of simplicity and patience—the perfect summer dessert. Cookies and whipped cream or custard get layered into a vessel and are left to rest for a day until the cookies pull just enough moisture out of the creamy filling to soften to cake-like texture, and to meld into a sliceable treasure of a dessert. No baking required.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

3-Layer Magic Cake Recipe

Magic cakes are unique desserts that are perfect for anyone who likes to satisfy their sweet tooth with a wide range of textures. The "magic" in this recipe isn't just from its delicious taste; the batter, which is mixed together as a single combination, separates over the course of baking into three layers that create a journey through crispy, creamy, and dense textures.
Recipesrecipes.net

Mexican Cornbread Casserole Recipe

This Mexican cornbread casserole promises a fiesta of warm flavors with its layer of cheesy corn and ground beef base, covered with a crumbly cornbread. Preheat the oven to 425 degrees F. Meat Base:. Heat olive oil in a skillet over medium-high heat. Add onion and red bell pepper; saute...
Recipesgordonramsayclub.com

6-Minutes Pineapple Cream Pie

This 6-minute pineapple creamy pie is so rich, creamy, and tasty! It is extremely quick to prepare – it took me exactly 6 minutes to make it! If you are a pineapple fan – you got to try this creamy dessert! Here is the recipe:. Servings 8. Ingredients:. 1 graham...
Recipestastywoo.com

When Life Gives You Lemons, Make LEMON SHEET CAKE

Extra moist and delicious, this lemon sheet cake with a lemon buttercream frosting is so easy, simple, and quick to prepare! Plus, amazingly tasty! If you are a fan of fruit desserts, then this recipe is ideal for you! Try it:. Ingredients:. For the cake:. 1 box lemon cake mix...
Recipesrecipes.net

Pound Cake Recipe (Sara Lee Copycat)

Nothing beats the signature fall aroma of this pound cake inspired by Sara Lee! Its combines cinnamon, nutmeg, and cake flour for a fluffy and moist snack. Preheat oven to 325 degrees F. Cream sugar and butter together until light and fluffy. Add eggs 1 at a time and mix...
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Over 38% Agree This Is Best Brand Of Peanut Butter

Savory with the perfect blend of salty and sweet; creamy or crunchy, depending on your personal preferences; and absolutely delicious when paired with chocolate, apples, or plain white bread: Of course, we're talking about peanut butter! Peanut butter is something of an American specialty that is enjoyed across the country in many forms. In 2020, almost 300 million American consumers ate the delicious gooey stuff (via Statista).
Recipesrecipes.net

Festive Cranberry Stuffing Recipe

Dress up your roast pork or poultry with this fruit-filled cranberry stuffing recipe. It uses broth instead of butter to make a low-fat, full flavor dish. Stir the broth, pepper, celery, cranberries and onion in a 3-quart saucepan. Over medium-high heat, heat to a boil. Reduce the heat to low.
Recipesrecipes.net

Acorn Squash with Cranberry Maple Glaze Recipe

Healthy, delicious, and definitely simple, this baked acorn squash is a great side dish to most meat mains. It has a sweet yet tangy cranberry glaze too. In a medium saucepan, combine cranberries, orange juice, maple syrup, and allspice. Bring to a boil; reduce heat and simmer, covered, until cranberries bursts. Let cool.
Recipesrecipesgram.com

Chocolate Bronze Bundt Pound Cake

The chocolate bronze pound cake is the ultimate chocolate pound cake experience! So rich, chocolatey, and moist – what can be better! Easy and simple to make, it will take you 15 minutes to prepare it plus around 1 hour to bake. Surprise your family or friends with this flawless chocolate dessert, following you can find the recipe:

Comments / 0

Community Policy