Exclusive Trailer for Final Set Serves Up a Tennis Prodigy Past His Prime

"It would hurt less if you won the match quicker." Film Movement has released an official US trailer for an indie French sports drama called Final Set, also known as Cinquième Set in French - which translates directly to 5th Set. This initially premiered at a few film festivals in Europe last year, and also played at the Rendez-Vous with French Cinema in the US and the RiverRun Film Festival earlier this year. Thomas was once renowned as a young tennis prodigy, but never had the career he hoped for. At 37, despite his declining physical fitness, he decides to compete in the qualifying rounds of the French Open for one last attempt at glory. Final Set stars Alex Lutz as Thomas J. Edison, with a cast including Kristin Scott Thomas, Ana Girardot, Tariq Bettahar, Quentin Reynaud, plus Jürgen Briand as his opponent Damien Thosso. This looks so much better than the US indie film The Tiny Life of Butcher Duke, which is also about a tennis star getting older and trying for some long-lost glory. This French film actually looks like it's worth a watch.