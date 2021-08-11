Exclusive Trailer for Final Set Serves Up a Tennis Prodigy Past His Prime
With the Olympics behind us and the US Open around the corner, it’s the prime time to serve up tennis-related films. Earlier this year we got a new restoration of William Klein’s seminal doc The French and now the acclaimed French drama Final Set will arrive this month. Ahead of a release at NYC’s Quad Cinema and Virtual Cinemas on August 27, we’re pleased to present the exclusive trailer for Quentin Reynaud’s latest work, courtesy of Film Movement.thefilmstage.com
Comments / 0