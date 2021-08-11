Easy-Peasy Cinnamon-Sugar Cranberry Tea Cake

A few years ago we had taken a cruise that stopped at the Bahamas for a day. Upon embarking, We caught a local taxi and went exploring the place on our own. The island was so beautiful with pretty colorful houses, lots of coconut trees and lovely beaches. Then we also went to the markets and shops area looking through handicrafts and other ethnic items like pottery, etc. Our cab driver was a wonderful guy who also worked as a guide so was really knowledgeable about all the unique historic sites as well as specialty items that the island was famous for. I had to of course ask him about foods! And he took us to a local joint for lunch where we had tasty caribbean jerk chicken. Then he told us about Rum cake and how we absolutely needed to get that. He took us to a famous albeit small family owned cake shop which sold these coconut rum cakes. We were intrigued enough to check it out and when we sampled the cakes, we were sold. they were simply delicious – mildly sweet with flavors of coconut and a slight flavor of rum. We bought a few of them – for ourselves and for friends back home!