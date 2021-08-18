Blockchain Company Concordium to Build a Next-gen Mass Transit Systems Together With Mobility Firm Swvl, Which is Going Public Via SPAC Merger

Aspiration Partners, one of the first challenger banks to focus on the environment, is going public, the company said Wednesday. Los Angeles-based Aspiration is merging with InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc., a special-purpose acquisition company, in a deal valued at $2.3 billion. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter, after which the company will be named Aspiration Inc. and trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol ASP.