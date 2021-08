Samsung will finally and officially announce new Galaxy devices on August 11. The date has been set although there may be changes in exact market release. The next Galaxy Unpacked event will happen. Samsung said it will be unfolding the “next chapter in mobile innovations”. The upcoming new phones have been designed to make the most of every moment. The event will be virtual once again and will be streamed from Samsung.com and Samsung Newsroom on August 11, 10AM ET.