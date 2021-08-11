Cancel
Rock Music

The Replacements’ Sorry Ma, Forgot to Take Out the Trash Deluxe Reissue Announced

By Evan Minsker
 7 days ago
The Replacements’ debut album—1981’s Sorry Ma, Forgot to Take Out the Trash—is getting a deluxe edition reissue. It’s out October 22 via Rhino. The 4xCD/1xLP set features 100 tracks, including 67 that were previously unreleased, such as rough mixes, demos, and alternate takes. The set also features the band’s first demos from early 1980, plus a professionally recorded 1981 concert. See what the box set looks like below, and find the tracklist at Rhino.

