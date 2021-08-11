Cancel
Portland, OR

A Capitol rioter traveled to Portland with a gun, pepper spray, and baton to fight against 'Antifa'

By Madison Hall
 7 days ago

Far-right extremist Jeff Grace reacts to being pepper sprayed by anti-fascists on August 8, 2021 in Portland, Oregon. Anti-fascists and far-right extremists clashed near a religious gathering in downtown Portland for the second day in a row without a police response.

Nathan Howard/Getty Images

  • A Capitol rioter traveled to Portland with weapons to provide "perimeter security" for an anti-mask and anti-LGBTQ pastor, US prosecutors say.
  • Jeffrey Grace was charged in January weeks after he breached the US Capitol.
  • Prosecutors are petitioning the court to modify Grace's conditions of release to prohibit him from having weapons.
US prosecutors are trying to prohibit a Capitol rioter from possessing firearms after he traveled to Portland with a gun, baton, and pepper spray and fought with "Antifa" protestors.

Jeffrey Grace was charged with four counts from the January 6 riots: entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds, disorderly or disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.

Grace told investigators when he was first charged in January 2021 that he had no affiliation with the Proud Boys or any other violent organized group at the Capitol riots. After a deeper investigation, US prosecutors now allege that Grace lied in January and that he was actually "an active member of the Proud Boys."

Court documents and Grace's social media shows that he traveled from Washington to Oregon to provide "perimeter security" for Pastor Artur Pawlowski , a Christian leader who's espoused anti-LGBT and anti-masking rhetoric.

Images taken of Grace on August 7 show him with a holstered pistol at various points as well as pepper spray and a baton. The DOJ also linked to a video screenshot of Grace shoving a counter-protester to the ground.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ep9cN_0bOScQf400

Department of Justice

To further solidify their case to limit Grace from having any weapons, prosecutors pointed to an incident in El Paso, Texas where Grace and a group tried to record migrants crossing the Mexico-US border. He and the group were stopped by police at one point during the trip, which he recorded and posted on his Youtube channel . During the police encounter, he admitted he had a weapon with him along with a concealed carry license.

Prosecutors requested the court on Tuesday to modify Grace's conditions of release to include an order that he cannot "possess a firearm, destructive device, or other weapon" due to "troubling escalation" shown in El Paso and Portland.

US District Judge Randolph D. Moss has yet to respond to the plaintiff's request. Grace's next status conference is set for September 17.

Comments / 39

