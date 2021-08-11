Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arne Sorenson Posthumously Receives The Lodging Conference’s Lifetime Achievement Award

By LODGING Staff
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX, Arizona—Harry Javer, producer and founder of The Lodging Conference, one of the industry’s events for hotel owners, CEOs, and deal makers, announced that Arne Sorenson, the beloved former president and CEO of Marriott International, has been selected posthumously as the recipient of the 2021 Above and Beyond Lifetime Achievement Award. The award will be presented at The Lodging Conference on September 29, 2021.

Economyftnnews.com

