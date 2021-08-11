Arne Sorenson Posthumously Receives The Lodging Conference’s Lifetime Achievement Award
PHOENIX, Arizona—Harry Javer, producer and founder of The Lodging Conference, one of the industry’s events for hotel owners, CEOs, and deal makers, announced that Arne Sorenson, the beloved former president and CEO of Marriott International, has been selected posthumously as the recipient of the 2021 Above and Beyond Lifetime Achievement Award. The award will be presented at The Lodging Conference on September 29, 2021.lodgingmagazine.com
