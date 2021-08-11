Arne Sorenson Posthumously Receives The Lodging Conference’s Lifetime Achievement Award

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. (PRWEB) August 04, 2021. Last week, the Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) honored Cruise Planners’ Senior Vice President of Strategic Partnerships, Scott Koepf, by inducting him into the CLIA Hall of Fame with a Lifetime Achievement Award. This coveted spot is in recognition of Scott’s unwavering support of the cruise and travel community. Scott started his travel career working as a GO with Club Med, to entertaining guests on cruise ships and opening one of the country’s first cruise-only travel agencies, Scott was destined to make an impact as an entertaining, savvy and charming cruise executive. Today, he is Cruise Planners’ Senior Vice President of Strategic Planning leading events and training where he is able to make a positive impact on the network’s 2,500 travel advisors across the country.