A good way to research what type of engagement ring you want (or don’t want) is to peruse through all the design options. You might want to start with looking at celebrity engagement rings as they run the gamut, from dainty minimalist options to extravagant statement stones. If you’re unsure where to start, look to newly engaged actor Sophia Bush. The former One Tree Hill star announced the happy news on her Instagram via a photo and fans can clearly see Bush’s gorgeous engagement ring. The actor is engaged to Grant Hughes, but more on him later as you first zoom in on the diamond bauble.