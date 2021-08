HealthDay News — Novavax said Thursday that it has applied for emergency use approval of its COVID-19 vaccine in India, Indonesia, and the Philippines. Later this month, it will seek the World Health Organization review required to be in the COVAX global vaccine program, the Associated Press reported. The Novavax shot is easier to store and transport than some other vaccines and could play an important role in boosting vaccine supplies in poor countries. Novavax said it would also soon submit its two-dose vaccine for approval in Britain, followed by Europe, Australia, Canada, and New Zealand, but it will not seek approval in the United States until later in the year.