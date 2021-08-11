Barley Snyder Removes Race Discrimination Suit Against Lancaster Bible College to Fed Court
Lawyers at Barley Snyder on Tuesday removed a lawsuit against Lancaster Bible College Capital Seminary to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The complaint was filed by Weisberg Law and Schafkopf Law on behalf of former Lancaster student Pilisa Mackey, who alleges she was discriminated against because of her race. The case is 5:21-cv-03556, Mackey v. Lancaster Bible College Capital Seminary and Graduate School.www.law.com
