Barley Snyder Removes Race Discrimination Suit Against Lancaster Bible College to Fed Court

By ALM Staff
Law.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLawyers at Barley Snyder on Tuesday removed a lawsuit against Lancaster Bible College Capital Seminary to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The complaint was filed by Weisberg Law and Schafkopf Law on behalf of former Lancaster student Pilisa Mackey, who alleges she was discriminated against because of her race. The case is 5:21-cv-03556, Mackey v. Lancaster Bible College Capital Seminary and Graduate School.

www.law.com

