Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Washington safety Landon Collins makes appearance on 'Good Morning Football'

By Bryan Manning
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I9ku8_0bOSbpUu00

Washington safety Landon Collins may be the story of training camp for the Football Team. Collins, who injured his Achilles in October, returned to practice this spring in just seven months.

When it came time for training camp, there were no limitations for Collins. Earlier this summer, Collins described his recovery process and said he aims to be the “best safety in football.”

For Collins, entering his third season in Washington, this is a big year. During his absence last season, rookie Kamren Curl stepped in and became one of the top defensive rookies in the NFL. Now, with both players on the field, Washington has rotated safeties throughout camp.

Collins was a guest on “Good Morning Football” on the NFL Network on Tuesday and was asked why Washington’s defense would be the best in the NFL in 2021:

Look, it’s gonna be a long season, and I can’t tell you why. But, I know every week we are going to come out their work, we are going to prove our best, and we gonna come out there and shut offenses down. That’s what we do; that’s what we harp on, we find the ball, and we got some mean people on our team, so be excited for that.

From there, Kyle Brandt discussed the quarterback competition, specifically Ryan Fitzpatrick, and Collins smiled in discussing Fitzpatrick,

“It’s good to have Ryan here,” Collins said. “He’s fantastic; we got a vet back there doing his thing. He got this no-look pass we all hate; he’s killing us with. But it’s fantastic seeing him back there doing his thing.”

Now, if we could only have evidence of that no-look pass, no doubt it would be meme-worthy.

Finally, Collins got the opportunity to talk about his hero: former Washington safety Sean Taylor:

If you could feel my heart beating right now, you would understand. Being here, being in this atmosphere he has played under, organization-wise, it’s exciting. It gives me chills each and every day. Just being here, is a blessing.

Collins is having an outstanding summer, and Washington hopes his return, paired with other newcomers and younger players being one year older, will propel the team on a deep run in the playoffs.

Comments / 0

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

29K+
Followers
60K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Landon Collins
Person
Chills
Person
Kyle Brandt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Good Morning Football#American Football#The Football Team#The Nfl Network#Thehumble 21
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLYardbarker

Del Rio: Landon Collins to Stay at Strong Safety for WFT

When Landon Collins tested free agency waters in 2019, he shocked the NFL by departing from the New York Giants to sign a six-year, $84 million contract with a division rival, the Washington Football Team. In his first season in Washington, Collins performed at a high level, registering 117 tackles,...
NFLNBC Washington

Landon Collins Is Back Healthy and His WFT Teammates Are Impressed

Landon Collins is back healthy and his teammates are impressed originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. It was unknown what to expect from Landon Collins entering training camp. When the Washington Football Team safety took the field with the first-team defense last Wednesday in Richmond, it marked the first time...
NFLFrederick News-Post

Landon Collins, healthy again, rejoins Washington's revamped secondary

Landon Collins inched backward, his body hunched over in a two-point stance as his eyes scanned the field before fixating on the quarterback. As the play unfolded Saturday and receivers barreled toward him, he lurched forward and dove for the ball, tumbling at the goal line before sprinting up field with a swarm of defensive players in tow. Tight end Logan Thomas, the intended target of Ryan Fitzpatrick’s pass, trailed as the sideline erupted.
NFLallfans.co

Daily Slop: Landon Collins out to ‘prove I’m the best safety’; Washington’s new state-of-the-art field is ready for its ‘Friday Night Lights’ debut

After Achilles injury, Washington’s Landon Collins out to ‘prove I’m the best safety’ – Washington Blog- ESPN. The versatile veteran, who suffered a season-ending injury in October, returned to the field ahead of schedule and has shined in training camp. Washington Hosts Salute To Service NFL Boot Camp In Richmond.
NFLPosted by
Alt 101.7

Landon Collins is Making His First Appearance Since Achilles Injury Tonight

Landon Collins saw his 2020 season come to an end after just seven games when he suffered a torn Achilles tendon on Oct. 25 against the Dallas Cowboys. An injury that can knock players out for up to a year, Collins is set to play in the Washington Football Team's first preseason matchup Thursday night against the New England Patriots.
NFLtigernet.com

Deshaun Watson case just took a major turn

Really bad news from the Watson camp. Just as things were looking up for him. The Texans announcing trade talks. NFL not putting him on exempt. Looked like he was going to play 2021 season. Now police reports filed by 10 women alleging sex assault. This will have to open up a criminal case which changes the whole dynamic of the NFLs actions on the matter. Also, basically shuts down any trade interest from other teams. All of this precisely coordinated and coincidentally happening just as the season starts stinks of foul play.
NFLPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

Green Bay Packers reportedly to release veteran quarterback

Now that the drama between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers appears to be over, the Packers are moving on from another quarterback on the roster. According to multiple reports, the Packers will be releasing Blake Bortles:. Originally drafted by Jacksonville in 2014, Bortles has appeared in 78 career...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Tom Brady is trying to recruit two of the greatest receivers of all time

The Buccaneers already have one of the wide receiver rooms in the NFL, but when Tom Brady jokes about adding legends, it still makes us think. Two years ago, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were a forgettable team that saw a .500 winning percentage as a successful season and cultural relevance as attainable as snow in the Sahara. Then came Tom Brady, and with him, all the characteristics the Bucs were never able to achieve the last decade.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Jaguars Assistant Coach Gives Honest Assessment Of Tim Tebow

Tim Tebow drew a rave review from Jacksonville Jaguars passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach Brian Schottenheimer on Saturday. Tebow spent his entire career playing quarterback until he announced his football comeback earlier this year – at tight end. The former Heisman winner has aspirations to make the Jaguars’ final 53-man roster. He’s off to a good start, from the sound of it,
NFLpff.com

Carson Wentz out indefinitely: Marcus Mariota and Jimmy Garoppolo stand out as options for the Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz is reportedly out for an indefinite period as he undergoes further testing for a foot injury he suffered at the end of Thursday's practice. The worst-case scenario is that the former No. 2 overall pick suffered a Lisfranc injury that requires surgery, which would end Wentz's first year in Indianapolis before it even really began.
NFLPopculture

Tom Brady's Son Lands New Job With Buccaneers

Tom Brady's son is the newest member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. On Tuesday, the 44-year-old quarterback went to his Instagram story to announce that his 13-year-old son Jack has signed on to be the Buccaneers ball boy. Jack is Brady's oldest child who he shares with Bridget Moynahan. "Buccaneers...
NFLNFL Analysis Network

This Jaguars-Eagles trade sends Zach Ertz to Jacksonville

The Jacksonville Jaguars are heading into the first season of the Urban Meyer/Trevor Lawrence era. Meyer is returning to the sidelines after leaving his job as head coach of the Ohio State Buckeyes in 2018. Lawrence is looking to continue his incredible football journey following three excellent seasons with the Clemson Tigers. Could they look to make a late-offseason roster addition like Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz to improve their roster?
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Photos: Meet Natalie Buffett, Girlfriend Of Cowboys Star Dak Prescott

Just over a week ago, Dallas Cowboys star quarterback Dak Prescott received a special ride to training camp. Not long after signing a lucrative contract, the Cowboys star could have decided to arrive in an unconventional manner – like a helicopter – which we’ve seen from some players. Instead, he opted to hitch a ride with longtime girlfriend, Natalie Buffett.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

The Philadelphia Eagles just signed the freakiest DB in the NFL

Before there was Jeremy Chinn, Kyle Dugger, and even the eighth overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Isaiah Simmons, there was Obi Melifonwu; the original height-weight-speed hybrid defensive back with Olympics-esque athleticism but no traditional NFL position. Initially drafted with the 56th overall pick by the Oakland Raiders, Melifonwu...

Comments / 0

Community Policy