Our critics' guide on what to watch (and avoid) on TV this weekend

By Chris Hewitt
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProducers should have stuck with the original title of this adventure, the more-descriptive "Born to Be Murdered." Either way, John David Washington plays the title character, who has a car accident while vacationing in Greece. Pretty soon, Beckett is on a cross-country odyssey to reach the embassy in Athens before the mysterious people who keep taking shots at him finish him off. It's wildly improbable, with Beckett escaping from one inescapable bind after another, but it's also big fun. Netflix.

