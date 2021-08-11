Cancel
Women's Health

Sleep Deprivation in New Moms May Be Linked to Accelerated Aging, UCLA Study Says

By Maggie More
NBC San Diego
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew mothers often joke that the lack of sleep they get during those first months with their newborn has taken years off their life. New research from UCLA suggests that joke may have some truth to it. In a recent study of 33 new moms in the Los Angeles area,...

New mothers who experience sleep deprivation after birth can add as much as seven years onto their "biological age" according to a new study. Research by scientists at UCLA followed 33 mothers during their pregnancies and for the first year after their baby was born, then conducted blood tests to look at DNA samples determining their biological age.
