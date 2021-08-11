Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Venom 2 Has Sony Really Pleased, Tom Hardy Is Already Thinking About Venom 3

By Jeremy Dick
MovieWeb
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVenom: Let There Be Carnage is not even out in theaters yet, but star Tom Hardy already has ideas in mind for the inevitable Venom 3. Back in 2018, the original Venom was a smash hit at the box office with a haul of over $856 million. There has been a lot of anticipation for the second movie, and after pandemic-related delays, Venom: Let There Be Carnage will finally premiere on the big screen next month.

movieweb.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Avi Arad
Person
Naomie Harris
Person
Scott Rosenberg
Person
Kelly Marcel
Person
Woody Harrelson
Person
Amy Pascal
Person
Tom Hardy
Person
Andy Serkis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hardy At Esquire
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
Moviestalesbuzz.com

Tom Hardy and Woody Harrelson’s CGI Smackdown

It’s Tom Hardy vs. Woody Harrelson in the new official trailer for “Venom: Let There Be Carnage,” the latest directorial feature from motion capture genius Andy Serkis. A sequel to the critically-panned but hugely successful 2018 comic book tentpole “Venom,” which earned over $800 million at the worldwide box office, “Let There Be Carnage” also marks the return of Michelle Williams to the franchise and the introduction of “Moonlight” Oscar nominee Naomie Harris as Shriek, the love interest for Carnage.
MoviesGamespot

Venom 2 Should Have Committed To That Ridiculous Wig On Woody Harrelson

When Venom came out in 2018, it was a fun, box office smash, making over $850 million, worldwide. Critically, it was a bomb, receiving a 35 on GameSpot sister-site Metacritic and 30% on Rotten Tomatoes. However, moviegoers were headed to see it in droves, and one moment people couldn't stop talking about was the post-credit sequence where Woody Harrelson played Cletus Kasady--the serial killer who would eventually get a symbiote of his own and be named Carnage.
MoviesPosted by
The Independent

Venom: Let There Be Carnage – First look at Naomie Harris’s Shriek and Woody Harrelson’s terrifying tongue

The second trailer for Venom: Let There Be Carnage has arrived, giving fans a first glimpse of Naomie Harris’s banshee-like villain Shriek and the best look yet at Woody Harrelson’s antagonist Carnage.The film is a sequel to 2018’sVenom, and sees Tom Hardy reprise the role of Eddie Brock, the Marvel Comics character who is bound to an alien symbiote known as Venom.The new trailer reveals how Woody Harrelson’s serial killer Cletus Kaasady comes to develop a symbiote of his own, known as Carnage. In the clip, we see Kaasady taking a bite out of Brock’s finger. “I’ve tasted blood...
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Tom Hardy pushes Venom to take on Spider-Man

Actor Tom Hardy plays Eddie Brock / Venom and wants to make a movie alongside Tom Holland’s Spider-Man at Marvel Studios. Since it was announced that Tom Hardy would be the protagonist of the movie of Venom (2018), all fans of Marvel they want to see how he copes with the Spider-Man of Tom Holland. But unfortunately in the first film it did not happen and in the sequel they have already confirmed that it will not happen either. Although in the future it is something that SONY What Marvel Studios they want, so do not rule out anything. In addition, the actors have always been in favor of this idea.
Moviesheroichollywood.com

Andy Serkis Talks Gollum Influence In New ‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ Featurette

Andy Serkis discussed how his portrayal of Gollum influenced Venom: Let There Be Carnage. In a bit of news that surprised everyone in 2019, it was announced that Andy Serkis would be directing the sequel to Venom. Best known for his performances as a motion-capture artist, Serkis has portrayed iconic characters like Gollum from The Lord of the Rings trilogy, King Kong, and Caesar in the Planet of the Apes reboot trilogy over the last two decades. Serkis has since begun pivoting towards live-action roles, and will next be seen as Alfred Pennyworth in Matt Reeves’ The Batman. Beyond acting, Serkis started off as a second unit director for Peter Jackson for The Hobbit trilogy. After gaining considerable experience behind the camera, Serkis is now set to helm his own superhero franchise.
MoviesComicBook

Morbius Director Seemingly Spoils Cameo by Tom Hardy's Venom

Morbius director Daniel Espinosa appears to reveal Venom actor Tom Hardy is swinging into Sony's Spider-Man spin-off movie. The first trailer for Morbius, starring Suicide Squad's Jared Leto as the living vampire anti-hero from the Marvel comic books, teased a Spidey villain team-up with Michael Keaton reprising his role as Adrian "the Vulture" Toomes from Spider-Man: Homecoming. Ahead of Eddie Brock's return to the Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters in Venom: Let There Be Carnage, the Swedish filmmaker seemingly spoils another mini crossover when Morbius takes a bite out of theaters in January:
MoviesPosted by
B100

Tom Hardy Reveals Plans For ‘Venom 3,’ Wants To Fight Spider-Man

Venom: Let There Be Carnage hits theaters in over a month from now, but star Tom Hardy is already planning for the future. In a recent interview with Esquire, Hardy revealed that he’s already thinking ahead to the third Venom movie. His dream? For his own Eddie Brock to go head to head with Tom Holland’s Peter Parker.
Moviesheyuguys.com

Tom Hardy stars in new trailer for ‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’

Sony Pictures Releasing has launched the second trailer for the sequel ‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’. Tom Hardy returns to the big screen as the lethal protector Venom, one of MARVEL’s most complex characters. Directed by Andy Serkis, the film also stars Michelle Williams, Naomie Harris and Woody Harrelson, in...
MoviesMovieWeb

Tom Hardy Gets Story Credit for Venom: Let There Be Carnage

With The Suicide Squad arriving in cinemas next month, and Venom: Let There Be Carnage arriving in September, it's an exciting time for fans of darker, less family friendly superhero movies. The Venom sequel, in particular, is gaining a lot of attention at the moment, and one thing that has been recently noted is that Tom Hardy seems to be expanding his role in the franchise - not on screen, but being credited as story writer. While there are a number of other changes in the sequel crew to the 2018 entry in Sony's Marvel Universe, according to new information, Hardy has been taking a much more involved role in where his character is headed.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Venom: Tom Hardy would do “everything possible” for a crossover with Spider-Man

While the Marvel Cinematic Universe keeps fans of the trepamuros Expectant for everything that is being generated behind the cameras with Spider-Man: No Way Home, whose premiere is scheduled for December 17, at Sony Pictures they do not want to lose the attention of the spotlights with Venom: There Will Be Carnage, which at the beginning of August showed its brutal and bloody trailer with Carnage as the main protagonist. Tom Hardy, actor who plays Venom, has made it clear that he would do “everything possible” for a crossover with him Spiderman.
Moviesberksmontnews.com

Tom Hardy wants Venom - Spider-Man movie

Tom Hardy wants a Venom / Spider-Man crossover movie. The 43-year-old actor is a producer on 'Venom: Let There Be Carnage', which he also stars in, and Tom admitted he hopes to eventually have his character share the screen with Spider-Man. He told Esquire UK: "I would be remiss if...
MoviesCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

VENOM: LET THERE BE CARNAGE Star Tom Hardy Reveals Whether He'd Do A Venom/Spider-Man Crossover

Venom: Let There Be Carnage is set to be released in theaters next month, and as the title suggests, Eddie Brock will be pitted against the psychotic Cletus Kasady. That clash is something comic book fans have been dreaming of seeing on the big screen for a long time, but a rematch for Spider-Man and Venom (especially after 2007's disappointing Spider-Man 3) is also a must.
MoviesCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

VENOM: LET THERE BE CARNAGE Star Tom Hardy On What He Hoped To Achieve With 2018's VENOM And Toxin Rumors

2018's Venom may only have a 30% score on Rotten Tomatoes, but the movie grossed a whopping $856 million on a $100 million budget. Moviegoers appeared to embrace Tom Hardy's wacky take on Eddie Brock's dynamic with his alien "other," but the hope is that Venom: Let There Be Carnage (which sees Andy Serkis take over as director) will still be an improvement on the first movie.
Moviesdarkhorizons.com

Hardy Keen On Venom & Spidey Crossover

Despite the first “Venom” film having no “Spider-Man” crossover, the possibility remains according to actor Tom Hardy who is keen to see it happen. “Venom” serves as the first film of Sony Pictures’ universe of Marvel characters (SPUMC) with its upcoming sequel, “Morbius” and the “Kraven the Hunter” movie also a part. However there are also potential links to the MCU – especially once the full multiverse events of “Loki,” “Spider-Man: No Way Home” and the “Doctor Strange” sequel play out.
MoviesPopculture

Netflix Pulling Stellar Jake Gyllenhaal Movie in August

Netflix users only have a few days left to catch Nightcrawler, the critically acclaimed neo-noir starring Jake Gyllenhaal. The movie is leaving the streaming platform on Monday, Aug. 9. Nightcrawler hit theaters in September 2014, but it remains relevant as it focuses on a desperate journalist tracking down his next big story, no matter the cost.
Moviestheplaylist.net

‘Venom’: Tom Hardy Is “Excited” By The Prospect Of Crossing Over With ‘Spider-Man’ Franchise

When the first “Venom” film was announced, fans just assumed there would have to be a Spider-Man appearance, as the two characters are near inseparable in comic book lore. However, when the film was released and it was clear there was no immediate connection between Tom Hardy’s Eddie Brock, aka Venom, and any version of Spider-Man, those hopes were seemingly dashed. Well, in a world where studios love crossing over franchises, especially superhero ones, it’s clear a Spider-Man/Venom crossover film is still a possibility, which greatly excites Hardy.

Comments / 0

Community Policy