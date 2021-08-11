Venom 2 Has Sony Really Pleased, Tom Hardy Is Already Thinking About Venom 3

Actor Tom Hardy plays Eddie Brock / Venom and wants to make a movie alongside Tom Holland’s Spider-Man at Marvel Studios. Since it was announced that Tom Hardy would be the protagonist of the movie of Venom (2018), all fans of Marvel they want to see how he copes with the Spider-Man of Tom Holland. But unfortunately in the first film it did not happen and in the sequel they have already confirmed that it will not happen either. Although in the future it is something that SONY What Marvel Studios they want, so do not rule out anything. In addition, the actors have always been in favor of this idea.