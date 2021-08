EPCOT'S new Remy's Ratatouille Adventure will open on October 1 with a virtual queue and no traditional standby line. Guests will be able to access the virtual queue system via the My Disney Experience app and check for an available boarding group starting at 7am on the day of their park reservation. As with Star Wars Rise of the Resistance, you will need to have park admission linked to your Disney account and have a Disney Park Pass reservation. If you are unable to join the morning virtual queue opportunity, you may check for an available boarding group starting at 1pm after you have entered the park.