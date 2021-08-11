Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Podcast: Pete Davis Is Dedicated To The Hard Work Of Democracy

By Our Staff
thefulcrum.us
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany of us often scroll through our phones or streaming TV apps without ever choosing something to focus on. Pete Davis describes this an "infinite browsing mode" and argues that it creates a culture where democracy can't fully thrive. Davis is cofounder of the Democracy Policy Network and author of Dedicated: The Case for Commitment in an Age of Infinite Browsing. His work is grounded in the notion of "long-haul heroes," or the people who show up day in and day out to make progress on the issues they care about while building stronger communities in the process. This could be anyone from the go-to event organizer in your town to people who work on nationwide campaigns for issues like racial equality and LGBTQ rights. This work has always been difficult, but Davis argues it's even harder now because of the constant distractions that our media environment provides. Davis discusses how he's turning his ideas into action through the Democracy Policy Network in this episode of the Democracy Works podcast from The McCourtney Institute for Democracy.

thefulcrum.us

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv Apps#Streaming Tv#Lgbtq#Democracy Works
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Podcast
Related
EducationFlorence News Journal

MOLLETTE COLUMN: Life learning, hard work and commitment

We are always learning. Life is filled with education. We learn all the time. Every day we receive new information about health, the planet, communication, medicines, the universe and more. Life is a process of learning and developing. Education is more than grades one through 12, college and beyond. There...
ReligionThrive Global

“No success without hard work” : Emon Islam

Emon Islam Is 23 year old Musical artist, entrepreneur And Digital Marketer who started his career studying side by side had a dream of achieving something big. Emon Islam Born January 04 March 1998.He was born in a middle class family. As a musician artist Emon Islam believes that there is no shortcut to success. People become successful with their honesty, concentration, work and hard work.
bizjournals

Podcast: Researcher shares elements of a good apology at work

We all mess up, and how we handle it matters. In business, it’s particularly important to stamp out the idea that you shouldn’t apologize, according to Sandra Sucher, a trust researcher, author and professor of management practice at Harvard Business School. She talked with host Dave Stachowiak on this episode of podcast Coaching for Leaders about apologies in professional settings.
EntertainmentPosted by
Black Enterprise

White Woman Apologizes for Capitalizing Off Black Woman’s Book Title

A white woman who amassed over 2 million followers on Instagram by using a name almost identical to a Black woman’s book name is issuing an apology. Jessica “Jess” Natale has been going by the name “So You Want to Talk About” on Instagram since February 2020. The issue is her Instagram handle name is extremely similar to Ijeoma Oluo’s 2018 book title, So You Want to Talk About Race, Insider reports.
International Business Times

National Work Like A Dog Day: Quotes That Will Motivate You To Work Hard

It is undoubtful that hard work is the key to success. Still, when it comes to reaching your dreams, do you need an extra push to work hard? Then today, National Work Like A Dog Day is the perfect day for you to motivate yourself. National Work Like A Dog...
EducationMountain Press

Glenn Mollette — Life learning, commitment and hard work

We are always learning. Life is filled with education. We learn all the time. Every day we receive new information about health, the planet, communication, medicines, the universe and more. Life is a process of learning and developing. Education is more than grades one through twelve, college, and beyond. There...
thefulcrum.us

Video: #ListenFirst Friday David Patrick Adams

The Village Square's Listen First Friday shares The America I Want Is… an initiative aimed at creating a national conversation around various issue through the practice of listening. David Patrick Adams from Linley Foundation introduces the initiative and requests your submissions.
SocietyThe Post and Courier

Commentary: Does hard work still pay off in America?

Americans still believe hard work is critical to success, but is it enough when children start out in hugely different circumstances?. Progressives in Congress and the media firmly believe many working-class and poor children and young adults are held back by structural racism, sexism, Big Tech monopolies and whatever new "ism" an enterprising academic or pundit can conjure up.
Advocacythefulcrum.us

Being Red in a Blue Environment

This free workshop is for political conservatives who are surrounded by liberals in key areas of life like work, family, social circle, religion, or community. The idea for the workshop came from conversations with individuals who said they are looking for safe and effective ways to communicate their conservative values and beliefs in environments where liberal ideas are assumed to be correct—and where conservative people may be seen as ignorant, misguided, or even immoral. Although there will be examples of the challenges you may face with liberals in your world, this will be a "no whining" zone. We will focus on the question, "What can I do?" rather than "Aren't they awful?"
Societythefulcrum.us

Video: How do you help people understand what diversity, equity and inclusion is?

Mastermind Alumni Network Member and close friend of the Bridge Alliance, Heidi Kim, talks about what real diversity efforts look like and the importance of relationships. This clip is from an exclusive series of JODIE (Justice, Opportunity, Diversity, Inclusion and Equity) webinars hosted by Bridge Alliance. This series is centered on encouraging and equipping leaders/organizations in the democracy field towards expansion of diverse, inclusive and equitable practices. Heidi begins the conversation by answering the question, "How do you help people understand what diversity, equity and inclusion is?
Paris Post-Intelligencer

Life is full of learning, commitment and hard work

We are always learning. Life is filled with education. We learn all the time. Every day, we receive new information about health, the planet, communication, medicines, the universe and more. Life is a process of learning and developing. Education is more than grades 1-12, college and beyond. There are many aspects to every job we do that we never learned in school. We learn from parents, from coworkers, from our failures. We learn how not to do something, because we tried it and it failed. The good thing about failing is that it doesn’t haven’t to be final. You may have a business failure. This happens to a lot of people. It doesn’t mean your future business efforts will fail. Hopefully, you learned from your first efforts and can avoid the same mistakes again in your next endeavor. Possibly you tried a lifestyle that did not work out for you. Maybe you abused alcohol or even drugs or pursued a negative lifestyle that greatly diminished your life to the point where your life seemed hopeless. This doesn’t mean you have to stay this way. With a dedicated decision and often help from others, you can turn your life around and do better. We can learn from mistakes. They are educational and usually expensive. They set us back in life. They aren’t fun and can be tormenting. Remember, you can’t live in the past. Don’t totally forget what past failure did to you, because you don’t want to repeat your mistakes. But live your life forward. As you go forward, there are easier ways to learn. Study the lives of others. Research what they did and read. People all around us are either succeeding, failing or at least stable. Study others whose lives intrigue or impress you. Study their careers, work ethic, their values and how they make them work to achieve success. You can learn a lot by observing and studying others. You can also learn from the failures of others. What were some of their obvious mistakes? Volunteering or taking an entrylevel job with someone you would like to emulate is a great way to learn their success principles. There are cases where nothing seems to make sense. Life is not always fair. We all have different interests, physical abilities, backgrounds and lifelong developed skills. Take all these into consideration and bring them together to work for you. Success always has new twists, turns and innovative ways. However, they are not accomplished without some form of life learning, commitment and hard work.
Brainerd Dispatch

OPINION: Life learning, commitment and hard work

We are always learning. Life is filled with education. We learn all the time. Every day we receive new information about health, the planet, communication, medicines, the universe and more. Life is a process of learning and developing. Education is more than grades one through twelve, college, and beyond. There...

Comments / 0

Community Policy