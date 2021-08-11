Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cook, Will by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 09:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-11 10:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cook; Will The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Will County in northeastern Illinois Cook County in northeastern Illinois * Until 1045 AM CDT. * At 940 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Sandwich, moving east at 65 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. This storm has a history of producing wind damage! SOURCE...Trained Spotters. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Chicago, Elgin, Cicero, Hammond, Arlington Heights, Evanston, Schaumburg, Palatine, Skokie, Des Plaines, Orland Park, Tinley Park, Oak Lawn, Berwyn, Mount Prospect, Hoffman Estates, Oak Park, Glenview, Buffalo Grove and Bartlett. Including the following interstates I-55 between mile markers 277 and 294. I-57 between mile markers 326 and 358. I-80 between mile markers 143 and 155. I-90 between mile markers 57 and 107. I-94 between mile markers 26 and 74. I-290 between mile markers 1 and 4, and between mile markers 16 and 29. I-294 between mile markers 26 and 74. I-355 between mile markers 8 and 10. Indiana I-90 between mile markers 1 and 2. This includes... Brookfield Zoo, Lincoln Park Zoo, Loyola University, Oakton Community College, Schaumburg Boomers Baseball, SeatGeek Stadium, Triton College, University of Chicago, Windy City Thunderbolts Baseball, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, Governors State University, Harper College, Hawthorne Park, Moraine Valley Community College, Northeastern Illinois University, Northwestern University, Prairie State College, Soldier Field, South Suburban College, University of Illinois Chicago, Guaranteed Rate Field...IL Institute of Technology, Will County Fairgrounds, Wrigley Field, The Loop, Museum of Science and Industry, Museum Campus, and Northerly Island. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH OEMC zones...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING. 1...2...3...4...5...6...7...8...9...10...11...and 12.