Kim Kardashian Reveals Biggest ‘Challenge’ Of Parenting 4 Kids In Rare Interview About Motherhood

By Eric Todisco
Hollywood Life
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKim Kardashian opened up about the highs and lows of raising four children, and revealed how bed time doesn’t always go over well with her little ones. Kim Kardashian, 40, isn’t so different from all the moms out there. Sure, she’s a mega-famous billionaire, but Kim has to deal with the good, the bad, and the ugly that all parents experience while raising their children. And in a new interview in the September 2021 issue of Parents magazine, the SKIMS founder gave fans a glimpse into her life as a mother to her four children: North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2, whom she shares with ex Kanye West.

