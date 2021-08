A sense of caution washed over Asian markets on Tuesday as unease over the spread of the Delta variant and concerns around the strength of China’s recovery drained risk sentiment. The dollar has edged higher while gold prices have firmed as Treasury yields drifted lower. A just- announced new lockdown in New Zealand has slammed the kiwi after a single case of Covid-19 was found in Auckland. This comes ahead of the RBNZ who were expected to raise interest rates at its meeting tomorrow.