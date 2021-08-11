Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Diego, CA

Community group questions approval of Torrey Hills office complex

By Karen Billing
Posted by 
Del Mar Times
Del Mar Times
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dV1zI_0bOSXFEG00
Torrey View, a new life science complex under construction on El Camino Real and Carmel Mountain Road in Torrey Hills. (Courtesy Breakthrough)

Grading has begun on Torrey View, a new life science research campus on the corner of El Camino Real and Carmel Mountain Road in Torrey Hills.

Some local residents are pushing back against the development, which they believe does not comply with their community plan that calls for less square footage and less traffic in the area. Members of the Torrey Hills Community Planning Group feel that they have been left out of the city’s approval process and would like a voice in the development moving forward.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KTe2i_0bOSXFEG00
The site as viewed from a Torrey Hills residential development. (Guy Ravad)

Breakthrough Properties, a life science real estate development company, acquired the nine-acre site and plans to build three four-to-five-story buildings for a total of 442,500 square feet. The plans also include a below-grade parking garage covered by landscaping.

A rendering shows white, modern-style buildings with lots of glass, centered around interior green spaces. The campus is expected to support more than 1,000 permanent scientific research jobs.

“The team at Breakthrough Properties has been working closely with the city and project consultants on a plan for a best-in-class research and development campus that is consistent with the Torrey Hills Community Plan and underlying zoning,” said Susie Harborth, executive vice president of business operations for Breakthrough Properties in a statement.

“Our goal is to create flexible and innovative life science environments across three main research buildings that will help meet the expansion requirements of San Diego’s fast-growing life sciences companies and accommodate firms looking to gain a foothold inside the city’s most dynamic scientific research cluster,” she said. “At the same time, the forthcoming campus will complement and enhance the surrounding community through the inclusion of extensively landscaped green spaces, multiple pedestrian and bicycle pathways, and a series of informal outdoor gathering areas.”

The city’s Development Services Department (DSD) determined that the life science research campus is a ministerial project and does not require a community plan amendment, California Environmental Quality Act review, traffic study, community planning group review or any additional approval from San Diego City Council.

According to District 1 Councilmember Joe LaCava’s office, DSD determined that the project is consistent with the city general plan and Torrey Hills Community Plan and concluded that research and development uses are permitted in the zone “by right.”

“They’re entitled to be research and development and life sciences. What they are not entitled to is to not follow the community plan,” said Guy Ravad, a member of the Torrey Hills Community Planning Group.

The planning group found out about the project in early spring and started a subcommittee in an effort to find out more information.

The Torrey Hills Community Plan is based on average daily trips (ADT)s and limits how much can be built in certain zones. Through their own due diligence and research, the planning board does not believe there are any remaining ADTs in the area: “They might be exceeding the total ADT in our community,” Ravad said.

The site is directly adjacent to the residential communities of San Rafael, Trilogy, Mont Claire, Torrey Point and Torrey View. The majority of office buildings along El Camino Real are two stories with some four-story buildings further down the road in the Torrey Reserve Business Park. Per the community plan, consideration of scale and compatibility should guide design principles when industrial uses are built near residential uses.

“This is one of our residential areas. There are some two to three-story buildings in the area but this one is so egregious to be four to five stories high,” said resident Tiffany Howell. “People are upset about it, especially those that live across the street.”

Howell created a group called the Torrey Hills Community Coalition. Through a GoFundMe, they are raising money to retain a land use attorney to determine if the correct process was followed in the project’s approval.

While not required to go before the planning group, and the planning group is only discretionary, Ravad said with a review of the plans the board could weigh in on potential impacts on community character and traffic, setbacks and landscape screening and potential community benefits.

Without any review of the plans and site work beginning in July, Ravad and Torrey Hills Community Planning Group Chair Kathryn Burton said they have already been disappointed by the process. Burton and Ravad documented as mature Torrey Pines trees were taken down on the property, without notification to the Torrey Hills Maintenance Assessment District (MAD).

“Breakthrough Properties’ development process with the city has been almost entirely devoid of transparency,” Burton wrote in a letter to city staff, Councilmember LaCava and Mayor Todd Gloria. “Our community plan has been nullified and now our MAD assets have been destroyed.”

Since the planning board found out about the project they have questioned how they were able to build bigger than allowed in the plan. Something similar happened across the SR-56 with the new Aperture office complex in Pacific Highlands Ranch, off Carmel Valley Road.

Members of the Carmel Valley Community Planning Board were similarly confused as to how it could’ve been approved since the community plan called for an employment center of 300,000 square feet but they were allowed to build a five-building, 630,000-square-foot office complex.

The city contended that while the square footage differed, the traffic impact was the same as the corporate headquarter use had less daily trips than the multi-tenant office building envisioned by the community plan. The project was found to be consistent with the community plan as it did not exceed the maximum ADTs.

In Torrey View’s case, DSD determined that the approval could be done ministerially using the lower trip generation rate for research and development use, allowing for the increased square footage.

From their own due diligence, Ravad and the planning board believe that both the ADTs and “buildable intensity” exceed what is spelled out in Torrey Hills’ community plan.

“The only way to find out the truth is hire a land use attorney and find out,” Ravad said. “This is not to stop development. It is to get compliant development.”

Breakthrough believes they are building to what is allowed and that they have followed all of the necessary steps in the city process. According to Ben Boyce, a spokesperson for Breakthrough Properties, they would like to be a good neighbors. They have launched a new website to provide project updates and offered to present to the planning group at a future meeting.

Sign up for updates at torreyviewbybreakthrough.com

Learn more about the Torrey Hills Coalition at bit.ly/3lPKaJN

Comments / 0

Del Mar Times

Del Mar Times

Del Mar, CA
4
Followers
374
Post
182
Views
ABOUT

Community news and features about Del Mar, in coastal northern San Diego County.

 https://www.delmartimes.net/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
City
San Diego, CA
State
California State
San Diego, CA
Business
Local
California Government
San Diego, CA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Planning#Land Use#Office Buildings#El Camino Real#Breakthrough Properties#Dsd#San Diego City Council#The Planning Board#Adt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Landscaping
Related
Posted by
Del Mar Times

Del Mar City Council terminates Winston School’s lease

After welcoming students back for a new school year, leaders at The Winston School will have to contend with the Del Mar City Council’s vote to terminate the school’s lease effective July 2023. “We don’t have any defined next steps at this point as we evaluate the implications of their...
Solana Beach, CAPosted by
Del Mar Times

New Solana Vista School opens in Solana Beach

The sun shined bright on the school on the hill in the heart of Solana Beach last Friday, Aug. 13, as students gathered to meet their teachers in preparation for their first day at their brand new Solana Vista School. Solana Vista teachers, staff and construction crews worked in flurry over the weekend to put the finishing touches on the school before the first day back on Aug. 16.
Posted by
Del Mar Times

San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy hosts ‘Friendraiser’

SDRVC Conservation Manager Emily Kochert, Associate Conservation Manager Joseph Rivera, Executive Director Trish Boaz (Robert_McKenzie) Ron and Reggie Phillips, Jan Fuchs, Craig Adams (Robert_McKenzie) 4/12. Cindy Cunningham, John Randall (Robert_McKenzie) 5/12. SDRVC Executive Director Trish Boaz, Torrey Pines Conservancy Executive Director Suzan Florin (Robert_McKenzie) 6/12. SDRVC Vice President Slader Buck,...
Del Mar, CAPosted by
Del Mar Times

Ocean Air, Ashley Falls start the year with new principals

Del Mar Union School District has two new principals this school year at Ashley Falls and Ocean Air Schools. The new principal at Ashley Falls is Karly Pecorella who most recently served as the assistant principal of Del Mar Heights School. Pecorella was selected to replace Casey Lange, who took a new position in Chula Vista.
San Diego, CADel Mar Times

Carmel Valley resident among 2021 Women of Dedication honorees

The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary is “Looking to a Brighter Future in 2021,” the theme of its 55th Anniversary Women of Dedication luncheon and fundraiser on Friday, Sept. 17 at the Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina. The event honors a dozen extraordinary women — a dynamic and diverse group from throughout San Diego County — for their dedication to the community through volunteerism and service. One of the honorees, Denise Jackson, is from Carmel Valley.
Posted by
Del Mar Times

Three candidates are in for San Dieguito special election

Three candidates have qualified for the ballot for the Nov. 2 special election for San Dieguito Union High School District’s vacant seat. Candidates Julie Bronstein, Ty Humes and Lea Wolf will vie to fill trustee Area 5, which represents Carmel Valley and Pacific Highlands Ranch. A glance at the candidates...
Posted by
Del Mar Times

San Dieguito board weighs district office upgrade options

The San Dieguito Union High School District board continues to discuss what to do with its aging office building in Encinitas, which has become somewhat of a fixer-upper. At a July 30 special meeting the board delayed moving forward on the design stage for an estimated $4.5 to $7.8 million modernization to the Aug. 19 meeting.
Posted by
Del Mar Times

New assistant superintendent hired at San Dieguito district

San Dieguito Union High School District has hired Olga West as the new associate superintendent of human resources. West comes from the Escondido Union High School District, where she was the assistant superintendent of human resources for the last five years. “We’ll find no one better…I’m thrilled to welcome her...
Posted by
Del Mar Times

Solana Beach ECO Rotary Club’s Amélie Catheline wins Rotarian of the Year award

The Solana Beach ECO Rotary Club recently announced that Amélie Catheline, Ph.D., was named Rotarian of the Year for Rotary District 5340. The award was based on Catheline’s leadership, commitment, and work ethic in promoting the goals of Rotary and the Solana Beach ECO Rotary Club. There are 2,900 Rotarians and 61 clubs in Rotary District 5340, which includes San Diego and Imperial Counties. The award further demonstrates her outstanding Service Above Self; principled commitment to the 4-Way Test; contributions to the mission and operation of the Solana Beach ECO Rotary Club through each of the Rotary Avenues of Service; and for promoting Rotary by her actions and involvements.
Posted by
Del Mar Times

Costa Azul hotel, restaurant complex approved for Carmel Valley

Costa Azul, a new hotel, office and restaurant project in Carmel Valley was approved by the San Diego Planning Commission on July 22. As an added benefit to the community, the project offers a public trail and small park. The new mixed-use development will include a seven-story Element by Westin...
Del Mar, CAPosted by
Del Mar Times

SANDAG fielding questions about rail realignment

SANDAG officials fielded questions about rail realignment from the Del Mar City Council on July 26, as the agency begins more extensive community outreach and completes a study evaluating alternative alignments for the long-anticipated project. “I hope that in two years time, this long-term project will be environmentally cleared and...
Posted by
Del Mar Times

SD Mayor Gloria brings diverse voices to city boards, commissions

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria is keeping his commitment to increase equity and inclusion and bring more voices to the table at San Diego City Hall. At a July 22 news conference, Gloria highlighted the increase in the diversity of his appointments, particularly adding more women and people of color to city boards and commissions.
San Diego County, CAPosted by
Del Mar Times

San Dieguito special election set for Nov. 2

The special election for San Dieguito Union High School District’s new Area 5 trustee has been scheduled for Nov. 2. The election will be an all-mail ballot for residents of Area 5, which includes the communities of Carmel Valley and Pacific Highlands Ranch. A San Dieguito Faculty Association petition forced...

Comments / 0

Community Policy