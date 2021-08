Logan County’s Marching Cougar Band is hard at it during Band Camp held the past several days. The Cougars are preparing for their season of competition. With a group of sixty students, the Cougar’s performance is entitled “Another Brick in the Wall” and features the music of the band Pink Floyd and Dmitri Shostakovich. Band Director David Dayton is joined by Mandy Beasley and Justin Kirby, along with staff in helping the band get ready. Photos by Chris Cooper.