New Europe Boards TIFF Platform Selection 'Silent Land'

By Tom Grater
Deadline
Deadline
 7 days ago
EXCLUSIVE: Fresh off the film being announced in this year’s Toronto International Film Festival Platform program, Aga Woszczyńska’s Silent Land has sewn up a global sales deal with Warsaw-based New Europe Film Sales.

The film follows a perfect couple who rent a holiday home on a sunny Italian island. The reality does not live up to the expectation, however, and the constant presence of a stranger invades the couple’s idea of safety and starts a chain of events, which makes them act instinctively and irrationally, heading to the darkest place in their relationship.

Pic is produced by Agnieszka Wasiak at Lava Films ( Sweat, Apples ) from Poland, and Giovanni Pompili at Kino Produzioni from Italy, in co-production with Jordi Niubo at i/o post, Czech Republic. The film was supported by Polish Film Institute, EC1 Łódź – the City of Culture, Eurimages, MIC – Ministero della cultura Direzione generale Cinema ed audiovisivo and Czech Film Fund.

This is Woszczyńska’s debut feature after her 2014 Cannes short Fragments . Lava Films and Kino Produzioni previously teamed on 2019 TIFF Discovery title Sole .

“To have Silent Land in Platform at TIFF is a dream come true. It’s such an amazing… well, ‘platform’ to launch a film internationally. Especially a film that is a European debut. We’re super happy and honored,” said producer Wasiak.

New Europe’s Jan Naszewski added: “ Silent Land is exactly the kind of movie we’re looking for – exciting, smart and beautifully executed. I’m so happy that TIFF’s programmers recognized Aga’s talent.”

New Europe is coming off success in Cannes with the Noomi Rapace film Lamb , which A24 bought, and is heading to Karlovy Vary with Competition title The Staffrom and two Venice Competition selections: Valentyn Vasyanovych’s Reflection and Jan P. Matuszyński’s Leave No Traces.

