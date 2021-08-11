Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Swiss ask Chinese media to pull quotes from 'fake' citizen

Posted by 
WDBO
WDBO
 7 days ago

GENEVA — (AP) — Several Chinese newspaper websites have removed comments about the coronavirus pandemic that were “wrongly presented” as coming from a Swiss biologist who does not appear to exist, Switzerland’s foreign ministry said Wednesday.

The press and social media comments attributed to a biologist identified as Wilson Edwards took aim at alleged U.S. pressure on researchers amid the pandemic. Chinese authorities and state media outlets have led an aggressive pushback against criticism abroad of China’s handling of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Swiss Embassy in Beijing highlighted its suspicions about the quoted scientist on Tuesday with a Twitter post: "Looking for Wilson Edwards, alleged (Swiss) biologist, cited in press and social media in China over the last several days."

“If you exist, we would like to meet you!” the embassy tweeted.

A message inserted with the post, written in English and Chinese, said no Swiss citizen named Wilson Edwards appeared on registries or academic articles from the biology field. It said the Facebook account where comments attributed to Wilson were published was opened on July 24.

The embassy said that while it appreciated Switzerland receiving attention, it “must unfortunately inform the Chinese public that this news is false.”

“While we assume that the spreading of this story was done in good faith by the media and netizens, we kindly ask that anyone having published this story take it down and publish a corrigendum," the embassy post said.

Pierre-Alain Eltschinger, a spokesman for the Swiss Department of Foreign Affairs, said the comments were “wrongly presented as coming from a Swiss biologist."

“Several Chinese newspapers have since pulled down those comments,” he said in an e-mail, without specifying.

An authenticated Facebook account of the People's Daily, China newspaper still had an English language reference to an article from CGTN, the international arm of the Chinese state broadcaster, quoting Wilson.

In the CGTN article, Wilson was quoted as saying he and fellow researchers had faced pressure and intimidation from the United States and some media outlets for supporting conclusions in a joint study by China and the Geneva-based World Health Organization on the origins of COVID- 19.

The study, released publicly in March, presented several hypotheses about how the pandemic started but no firm conclusions.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
6K+
Followers
24K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Media#Newspapers#Swiss#Chinese#Ap#The Swiss Embassy#The People S Daily#Cgtn#World Health Organization#Covid 19
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Beijing, CN
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
Country
Switzerland
Country
China
Related
ChinaBBC

China: Swiss embassy urges media to remove scientist fake news

The Swiss embassy in China has urged Chinese media to take down articles and posts it says contain "false" news. In a Twitter post, the embassy said an alleged Swiss biologist who had been quoted in Chinese media in recent days likely did not exist. State media outlets were among...
ChinaPosted by
Reuters

Chinese media’s social mania maddens markets

HONG KONG, Aug 6 (Reuters Breakingviews) - It’s possible to read too much into Chinese state media jeremiads. Recent articles warning of social ills caused by high liquor prices, video-game addiction and e-cigarettes, to name a few, have wiped billions off index heavyweights like Tencent (0700.HK). Yet government columnists are unreliable policy prophets.
Scienceglobalvoices.org

China state media erases references to fictitious Swiss biologist

The original version of this post was written by Rhoda Kwan and published in Hong Kong Free Press on August 11, 2021. The following version was edited is published by Global Voices under a content partnership agreement with HKFP. Several Chinese state media outlets have scrubbed references to a Swiss...
WorldWashington Post

Chinese state media has seized on a Swiss scientist critical of a covid origins probe. The one problem: He might not exist.

Under the name Wilson Edwards, a Facebook user on July 24 penned a post critical of the U.S. position on the World Health Organization’s investigation into the origins of the novel coronavirus. Claiming to be a Swiss biologist, Edwards argued that the probe had been politicized. The Biden administration had “spared no efforts in rebuilding U.S. influence in the organization,” he wrote.
CelebritiesNeowin

Chinese state media is on the warpath against social media's celebrity culture

People's Daily, the largest state-run newspaper group in China, expressed disapproval of platforms that put "unworthy individuals" in the celebrity limelight. This criticism has been posted when there is already a major crackdown going on against online firms in China. The state-owned newspaper did not cite any particular media outlets...
Foreign Policywhdh.com

US reaches out to Russia, China on Afghan chaos

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration is reaching out to top rivals Russia and China as the situation in Afghanistan continues to deteriorate amid a scramble to evacuate Americans, other foreigners and at-risk Afghans from the Kabul airport. The outreach also comes amid concerns that either or both Moscow and Beijing...
ChinaKOMO News

Detainee says China has secret jail in Dubai, holds Uyghurs

A young Chinese woman says she was held for eight days at a Chinese-run secret detention facility in Dubai along with at least two Uyghurs. While so-called “black sites” are common in China, the account of 26-year-old Wu Huan is the only testimony known to experts that Beijing has set one up in another country.
Foreign Policywcn247.com

China blames US over Afghanistan, but says will work with it

BEIJING (AP) — China says it's willing to hold talks with the U.S. to promote a “soft landing” in Afghanistan, while heavily criticizing Washington and again demanding that the Biden administration halt its attacks on China. A Foreign Ministry statement said that Foreign Minister Wang Yi, in a phone call Monday with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, blamed what he called America’s “hasty” military withdrawal for the chaos accompanying the Talibain's seizure of power in Afghanistan. China shares a narrow border with Afghanistan and has shown a willingness to engage with the Taliban, inviting leaders to a meeting with Wang in the Chinese city of Tianjin last month.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Warns Not to Do This If You Got Pfizer

The COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. were all found to be highly effective, no matter which one you received. But as the Delta variant has quickly spread to become the dominant strain, breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people have become more of a concern for some. Now, as new research is beginning to shed light on how well each type of vaccine works against the latest strain, some are beginning to question whether additional shots will be necessary to keep themselves safe. But during a recent interview, Anthony Fauci, MD, chief White House COVID adviser, took time to warn people who got the Pfizer vaccine to not do one thing in the wake of a new study.
BusinessPosted by
CBS DFW

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Coming?

) — Many Americans have relied on stimulus checks to get through COVID. The pandemic continues 17 months after the economy initially shut down, with the Delta variant driving up case numbers among the unvaccinated. The rise comes amidst an improving economic conditions and could slow the recovery. Meanwhile, some people are still waiting for their recovery to start. Unemployment exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with job opportunities widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus is scheduled to end on Labor Day, and about half of all states have already ended it (or attempted to). Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would certainly help those in need. But can we expect more help from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) in 2021?
POTUSWashington Examiner

OPEC tells a weak, incompetent US president to drop dead

Last week, we were wondering : What could be more pathetic than the sight of President Joe Biden begging OPEC to increase oil production, just to make up for the U.S. and Canadian oil production that he had gone out of his way to impede from the moment he took office ?

Comments / 0

Community Policy