Dunkin' Just Announced The Return Of These Popular Fall Products
America may run on Dunkin', but every year as we say farewell to summer and set our sights on autumn, Americans start running to Dunkin' in droves, drawn by the promise of pumpkin-flavored everything. Pumpkin coffee, pumpkin chai, pumpkin donuts, pumpkin muffins. This year, the gourd-fueled stampede starts earlier than usual, with the seasonal goodies set to debut at participating Dunkin' locations nationwide on August 18.www.mashed.com
Comments / 0