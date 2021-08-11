Cancel
Statement From Steve Baldwin

washingtonspirit.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article“On the heels of our announcement yesterday that Coach Burke was resigning, a Washington Post reporter contacted the Spirit with allegations of mistreatment–verbal and emotional abuse leveled at players–by Coach Burke. We take these allegations very seriously and are undertaking an immediate investigation. Burke has been suspended pending the investigation and is prohibited from contacting players and staff and our facilities. We, as a team, will not tolerate any situation for our players and staff that is less than professional. Our athletes, and all of those who support them, deserve the absolute best.”

