The Empowering Diet Rule Candice Brown Swears By

Well-known baker Candice Brown managed to prove that she's one of a kind by impressing everyone with her performance on "The Great British Bake Off" in 2016. According to the Happy Foodie website, the chef was always interested in baking, thanks to the fact that she got to watch her mom and grandmother prepare delicious treats right at home. She also got a glimpse into the culinary world thanks to the pubs that were managed by her parents. Additionally, she often helped them out and worked with them whenever she could.