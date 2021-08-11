Power outage closes Ottawa's Fillmore Complex, court hearings impacted

Overnight severe storms cut power at the Ottawa County Fillmore Complex so staff had to close several local government offices.

The complex houses the Ottawa County Sheriff's Department headquarters and jail, clerk's office, treasurer's office, and the West Olive court.

Power went out around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday, and county leaders are in close contact with Consumers Energy as crews work to restore power.

The Fillmore Complex is closed, so jail visits and court hearings are impacted.

If you have a hearing scheduled for Wednesday in West Olive court, you can call 616-786-4100.

Other locations like Holland, Grand Haven and Hudsonville are operating and providing services and hearings.

Consumers Energy crews have been deployed and are working to assess the damage. Extra crews are being sent in from Kentucky and Ohio to help restore power.

As of 4:30 p.m., Consumers Energy has restored service to about 55,000 customers from a total of 277,000 that have been affected.

Included in the power outage is Aquinas College, who says power is expected to be restored by Friday evening. Officials say campus is open and some buildings are operating on generators. For a full list of campus protocol, closures and safety tips, click here .

►You can check out the company's outage map here.

