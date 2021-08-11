Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

DeSantis says he doubts reports of Florida ventilators request

By Lexi Lonas
Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1olHEU_0bOSS63500

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) said he is doubtful of reports that Florida requested 300 ventilators even as a spokesperson for the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) confirmed the request.

“I have not heard about that, so I have to check to see if that’s true or not,” DeSantis told ABC News affiliate Local 10 after they reported the Florida Health Department’s request for 300 ventilators from the federal government.

“I would honestly doubt that that’s true, but I’ll look. We have a lot of stuff that we stockpiled over the last year and a half through the department of emergency management. I have not had any requests across my desk. I haven’t been notified of that,” he added.

An HHS spokesperson said 200 ventilators and 100 other breathing devices were sent to the state earlier this week.

The local outlet reported the ventilator request occurred on Friday, when Florida recorded more than 20,000 new COVID-19 cases.

The rise in coronavirus cases in the states comes as Florida has fully vaccinated 51 percent of its population, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

DeSantis has been wary of implementing new coronavirus restrictions in the state and is currently in a battle with local school districts regarding children wearing masks to class.

Comments / 536

The Hill

The Hill

323K+
Followers
33K+
Post
231M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Health
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Department#Ventilators#Hhs#Abc News#Johns Hopkins University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Related
Florida StatePosted by
The Hill

Florida moves to punish its schools for mask mandates

Florida’s State Board of Education voted to begin considering punishments against two school districts that put mask mandates in place. The board during an emergency meeting determined Alachua and Broward counties violated state law by requiring students to wear face coverings. Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an order prohibiting schools in...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Democrats embrace COVID-19 mandates in governor races

Democratic candidates for governor are embracing calls for new mask and vaccine mandates in a high-stakes bet that voters are more willing to play it safe before returning to normal. The candidates are taking a page from President Biden ’s playbook, according to advisers and observers: They hope to prove...
HealthPosted by
The Hill

Vaccine mandates: A liberty-minded perspective

“Your right to punch ends where my nose begins.” That quote, attributed to various sources, is a libertarian maxim — now invoked in connection with COVID vaccine mandates. Here’s the controversy: If the vaccine causes no appreciable injury, can you still refuse to be injected, notwithstanding that you might be visiting significant risks on others?
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

The Memo: Prolonged COVID-19 war scrambles political landscape

Americans are having to reconcile themselves to a long war against the coronavirus pandemic, amid thwarted hopes that this summer would see a return to normal life. Public frustration — stoked by shifting guidance over mask-wearing, political squabbling and the sheer stress of dealing with a pandemic that has transformed daily existence since March 2020 —is bringing new volatility to the political atmosphere.
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Biden calls out governors who oppose school mask mandates

President Biden on Wednesday called out Republican governors who have been preventing local schools from requiring masks, and said the administration was prepared to pay the salaries of teachers and officials who are punished for pushing back. "They're setting a dangerous tone," Biden said of governors who block local mask...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden administration to require COVID-19 vaccination of all nursing home staff

President Biden on Wednesday said his administration will require nursing home staff across the country to be vaccinated against COVID-19, and will withhold Medicare and Medicaid funding from those facilities that don't comply. The new regulations would apply to over 15,000 nursing home facilities, which employ approximately 1.3 million workers...
Tennessee StatePosted by
The Hill

Tennessee's most populated county reimposes indoor mask mandate

Tennessee's most populous county reimposed a face mask mandate Wednesday amid a surge in coronavirus cases. Shelby County's mask mandate applies to all indoor public settings including bars, restaurants and gyms, and takes effect starting Friday evening. A county health department spokeswoman said the order also applies to retail businesses, grocery stores and laundries, according to The Associated Press.
California StatePosted by
The Hill

California GOP recall candidate given subpoena in middle of debate

A Republican candidate running to replace California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) in the upcoming recall election was served with court documents in the middle of a debate. As The Los Angeles Times reports, GOP candidate John Cox was served court documents by a private investigator Tuesday, who threw them onto the debate stage before being asked to leave.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas faces tipping point as COVID-19 spreads

Texas is facing a tipping point in the state’s battle with COVID-19. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R), who is fully vaccinated, tested positive for COVID-19 this week as deaths in his state from the coronavirus have more than doubled in the last two weeks and hospitals have reached capacity. While...
Public SafetyPosted by
The Hill

Census Bureau computer servers target of January 2020 cyberattack

U.S. Census Bureau computer servers were targeted during a cyberattack last year, but the hackers' attempts to retain access to the system were unsuccessful, according to a watchdog report released Wednesday. The cyberattack occurred in January 2020 and did not involve the 2020 census, The Associated Press reported. According to...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

A $10 billion plan to clean the nation's water is murky on facts

Since his presidential campaign, President Joe Biden has promised Americans he would work tirelessly to improve our country’s infrastructure — including improvements to roads, railways, waterways, network connections, and more. On Aug. 10, that promise was brought closer to reality when the $1 trillion infrastructure bill was passed in the Senate.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

US suggests world leaders skip General Assembly in-person

The United States on Wednesday urged the leaders of nearly 200 countries to consider giving video addresses at the United Nations General Assembly in September instead of traveling to New York where the event is being held to prevent a possible "super-spreader event." In a memo from the U.S. Mission...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

EPA to block pesticide that Trump administration protected

The pesticide has been widely used in agriculture. The move follows a decade-and-a-half push to halt the use of the pesticide on food. Chlorpyrifos have been linked to health issues in children. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is banning the use of a pesticide that has been linked to neurological...
Colorado StatePosted by
The Hill

Colorado governor rescinds 1864 policy that led to massacre of Native Americans

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (D) signed an executive order this week to repeal a 157-year-old order that sought to eliminate Indigenous people from the Colorado territory. The original orders were issued by Territorial Governor John Evans in 1864 and forced Indigenous families into certain camps while calling for Coloradans to "kill and destroy" those deemed to be "hostile Indians" in exchange for money and stolen property.

Comments / 536

Community Policy