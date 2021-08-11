Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Boone, De Kalb, Ogle, Winnebago by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 09:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-11 10:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Boone; De Kalb; Ogle; Winnebago The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Ogle County in north central Illinois Northern De Kalb County in north central Illinois Winnebago County in north central Illinois Boone County in north central Illinois * Until 1030 AM CDT. * At 935 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Davis Junction, or near Rockford Airport, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. A 60 mph wind gust was measured at Rockford Airport, and 52 mph gust was measured in Rochelle. The winds may last longer than 30 minutes! SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Rockford, DeKalb, Belvidere, Loves Park, Machesney Park, Sycamore, Roscoe, Rochelle, South Beloit, Rockton, Poplar Grove, Genoa, Byron, Rockford Airport, Candlewick Lake, Cortland, Cherry Valley, Winnebago, Davis Junction and Pecatonica. Including the following interstates I-39 between mile markers 97 and 123. I-88 between mile markers 75 and 98. I-90 between mile markers 1 and 31. This includes... Northern Illinois University, Boone County Fairgrounds, Rock Cut State Park, Rock Valley College, Rockford Rivets Baseball, Rockford Speedway, and Winnebago County Fairgrounds. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH