Grundy County, IL

Severe Weather Statement issued for Grundy, Kane by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-11 09:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-11 09:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Grundy; Kane A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 AM CDT FOR KENDALL...NORTHERN GRUNDY AND SOUTHERN KANE COUNTIES At 937 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Crest Hill, or near Plainfield, moving east at 65 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. This storm is producing widespread wind damage! SOURCE...Trained Spotters. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Aurora, Joliet, Plainfield, Oswego, Batavia, Yorkville, Morris, Channahon, Minooka, Plano, Sandwich, Coal City, Montgomery, North Aurora, Sugar Grove, Boulder Hill, Diamond, Newark, Millington and Big Rock. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

