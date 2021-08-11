Florida public school teachers, principals start receiving $1,000 bonuses

View more in
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lee County, FL|Posted byFOX 4 WFTX
Lee schools mask mandate fails after heated meeting
"Act your age." That was the stern reminder from Lee County School Board members Tuesday night after public comments on a possible mask mandate gets out of hand.
Lee County, FL|Posted byFOX 4 WFTX
Lee County School Board member says "masks don't work"
A Lee County School Board member is facing criticism for saying masks and vaccines don’t really work.
West Palm Beach, FL|Posted byFOX 4 WFTX
Gov. DeSantis in West Palm Beach discussing monoclonal antibodies
Gov. Ron DeSantis is holding a news conference near West Palm Beach on Wednesday afternoon where he is expected to announce a new site for COVID-19 patients to receive monoclonal antibodies.
Naples, FL|Posted byFOX 4 WFTX
Local protestors hope for ban on abortions in Naples
Protestors asking for a Sanctuary Cities for the Unborn, but they face opposition. They need to get onto the Naples city agenda to pass an ordinance. The group will protest at city hall to get the single vote they need.
Florida State|Posted byFOX 4 WFTX
Collier nearing high-end of rental averages in Florida
Averages throughout the rest of Southwest Florida are on-par with the majority of the state.
Lee County, FL|Posted byFOX 4 WFTX
LCS Board to vote on getting rid of mask "opt-out"
The Lee County School Board will vote Tuesday night on whether they will direct Superintendent Dr. Ken Savage to impose a mask mandate in schools, in defiance of the Governor’s executive order.
Florida State|Posted byFOX 4 WFTX
FSU offers incentives to students to get vaccinated
The university says students who get vaccinated will be eligible to receive up to $3,500 in tuition assistance, an Ipad, and gift cards.
Florida State|Posted byFOX 4 WFTX
Coronavirus cases rise in school districts around SouthWest Florida
Only a few days into the school year and Southwest Florida counties are already reporting positive cases of COVID-19. Some parents are concerned about the increase in numbers but hope the schools stay open.
Florida State|Posted byFOX 4 WFTX
Southwest Florida Teacher and Student's special bond, 11 years later
Jenn Parson is now a stay-at-home mom, but before that, she was a kindergarten teacher at Spring Creek Elementary in Bonita Springs. She and one of her students, Charlie Dimmitt, had a special bond.
Education|Posted byFOX 4 WFTX
School nurses expect new year will bring new challenges on campus
The head of Florida’s School Nurses Association explains why she expects the new school year will bring new challenges and COVID-19 is only partly to blame. Investigative Reporter Katie LaGrone explains.
Florida State|Posted byFOX 4 WFTX
Florida unemployment claims drop below pre-pandemic numbers
The latest Florida unemployment claims were significantly lower the week of August 2, 2021, compared to the same week in 2019.
Florida State|Posted byFOX 4 WFTX
Florida to offer mobile monoclonal antibody treatments for COVID-19 patients
Florida health officials want to provide COVID-19 patients with more options for relief, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced on Thursday.
Fort Myers, FL|Posted byFOX 4 WFTX
Black contractor will lead Franklin Park Elementary rebuild
One of Fort Myers’ first black contractors will take the lead to rebuild Franklin Park Elementary School. The project is slated for demolition next year, and the new building is scheduled to open in 2024.
