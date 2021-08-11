Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brooklyn, NY

Baby mauled to death by family dog in Brooklyn; father being questioned

Posted by 
ABCNY
ABCNY
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rtVS4_0bOSRLAW00

Police say the father of a 19-month old infant is being questioned, and "charges are pending," after the child was mauled to death by the family dog in Brooklyn.

It happened Tuesday night at a home in Flatbush.

Police say the child's 30-year-old father left the infant home with his two brothers, ages 11 and 9, when he went to work Tuesday night.

Police were called at 10:40 p.m. to the family's ground floor apartment in the 300 block of East 17th Street after the family's Rottweiler attacked the child, biting him in the shoulder and neck.

After the attack, police say, the older brothers ran out of the apartment with the injured sibling for help.

Officers arrived to find the infant bleeding profusely and his brothers distraught.

The infant was rushed to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say the 11-year-old had previously been bitten by the dog about a year ago and was scared of it.

The dog is in police custody.

The investigation into the incident continues.

ALSO READ | Black realtor, clients handcuffed during house showing

A Black realtor was showing a house to a Black man and his 15-year-old son in a Michigan suburb when police surrounded the property with guns.

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Comments / 1

ABCNY

ABCNY

New York City, NY
52K+
Followers
7K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

 https://abc7ny.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Lifestyle
Brooklyn, NY
Pets & Animals
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Guns#Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Pets
Related

Comments / 1

Community Policy