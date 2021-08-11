Baby mauled to death by family dog in Brooklyn; father being questioned

Police say the father of a 19-month old infant is being questioned, and "charges are pending," after the child was mauled to death by the family dog in Brooklyn.

It happened Tuesday night at a home in Flatbush.

Police say the child's 30-year-old father left the infant home with his two brothers, ages 11 and 9, when he went to work Tuesday night.

Police were called at 10:40 p.m. to the family's ground floor apartment in the 300 block of East 17th Street after the family's Rottweiler attacked the child, biting him in the shoulder and neck.

After the attack, police say, the older brothers ran out of the apartment with the injured sibling for help.

Officers arrived to find the infant bleeding profusely and his brothers distraught.

The infant was rushed to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say the 11-year-old had previously been bitten by the dog about a year ago and was scared of it.

The dog is in police custody.

The investigation into the incident continues.

