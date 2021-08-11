Gov. DeSantis gives $1,000 bonus checks to teachers
Governor Ron DeSantis and Education Commissioner Ed Corcoran handed out the first Disaster Relief Payments to teachers on Wednesday in St. Petersburg.
Almost 177,000 Disaster Relief Payments of up to $1,000 will be distributed to Florida’s educators in recognition of their hard work to educate students in the 2020-2021 school year.
Florida was the first state to reopen and ensure in-person instruction would be made available to parents five days a week.
“Considering how challenging the past year was for teachers, we knew it was important to recognize and reward them for their hard work,” said DeSantis. “Having great teachers makes a difference. Great teachers, great principals and great administrators lead directly to better outcomes for Florida’s students, and I was proud to join some great teachers at Lakewood Elementary today to hand them $1,000 bonuses.”
Educators Eligible for Disaster Relief Funds
- Full-time K-12 classroom teachers employed in a district or at a charter school as of June 2, 2021, or on the last day of school;
- Certified prekindergarten teachers employed in a district or at a charter school as of June 2, 2021, or on the last day of school, and who are funded by the Florida Education Finance Plan (FEFP); and
- Principals employed by a district or a charter school that serves PK-12 students as of June 2, 2021, or on the last day of school.
