Gov. DeSantis gives $1,000 bonus checks to teachers

Governor Ron DeSantis and Education Commissioner Ed Corcoran handed out the first Disaster Relief Payments to teachers on Wednesday in St. Petersburg.

Almost 177,000 Disaster Relief Payments of up to $1,000 will be distributed to Florida’s educators in recognition of their hard work to educate students in the 2020-2021 school year.

WATCH THE NEWS CONFERENCE BELOW:



Florida was the first state to reopen and ensure in-person instruction would be made available to parents five days a week.

“Considering how challenging the past year was for teachers, we knew it was important to recognize and reward them for their hard work,” said DeSantis. “Having great teachers makes a difference. Great teachers, great principals and great administrators lead directly to better outcomes for Florida’s students, and I was proud to join some great teachers at Lakewood Elementary today to hand them $1,000 bonuses.”

Educators Eligible for Disaster Relief Funds