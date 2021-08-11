Riverdale Season 5: Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa on Jughead, Josie & Hiram
Did you really think The CW's Riverdale was going to return without ten tons of drama with it? When a prison break is just the backdrop to even bigger drama, you know that showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa's long-running series isn't looking to waste the time jump momentum it had before the summer break. Set to make its return tonight, Aguirre-Sacasa is offering up some intel and clues to EW on just how much of the pre-time jump years will be addressed, Josie (Ashleigh Murray) and the Pussycats' return & Hiram's (Mark Consuelos) origin story.bleedingcool.com
