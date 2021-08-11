Riverdale Season 5: Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa on Jughead, Josie & Hiram

This Wednesday brings the return of The CW's Riverdale for the remainder of its Season 5 run, and from what we've seen of "Chapter Eighty-Seven: Strange Bedfellows"? It's not wasting any time with the drama and action. Of course, when you have a prison outbreak taking place courtesy of Hiram (Mark Consuelos), you don't really get a lot of time to breathe. Throw into the mix a missing Jughead (Cole Sprouse) and Cheryl's (Madelaine Petsch) "shady radar" going off big time, and it becomes clear that there will be a ton to unpack once the end credits roll. So with that in mind, here's a look at the preview images, episode overview, and trailer for the return of Riverdale to The CW.