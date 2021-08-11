“Sachi Open on 15th Street – DC Collective Aims to Bring Us Back to the Dance Floor”

NEWTON — Crimson Rose, a crowd favorite, will play for the Soldiers Reunion Street Dance event on Wednesday, Aug. 18. The streets on the south and east sides of Courthouse Square in Newton will be thronged with dancing couples as street dancing returns after a year off because of COVID-19. The Newton Merchants Association will sponsor the dance this year, which as always is free and open to the public. Soldiers Reunion Chairman Wayne Dellinger said he hopes to see dancing couples from “little tykes to great-grandparents” twirling to the music of the band.