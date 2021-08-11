“Sachi Open on 15th Street – DC Collective Aims to Bring Us Back to the Dance Floor”
“The Babylon Group, a newly formed hospitality company, opened Sachi (727 15th Street, NW DC right across from Joe’s) over the last few weekends and welcomes the greater public on August 6th. The club formerly housed L8 Lounge and before that, Recess. With a focus on light and sound, the Asian influenced secret garden oasis is ready to get DC back on the dance floor on Friday and Saturday nights.www.popville.com
Comments / 0