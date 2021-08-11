Cancel
Tails of Iron gameplay trailer

Cover picture for the articleUnited Label and Odd Bug Studio have prepared a new gameplay trailer for Tails of Iron, their upcoming hand-drawn RPG adventure game. We’ve included it below. Tails of Iron launches for Switch on September 17. For more on the game, head on over here.

