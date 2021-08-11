Tails of Iron gameplay trailer

For about a year, I would be sitting in my van at work waiting on a delivery and the same stray cat would come by almost every night. There is no shortage of stray cats wandering the streets of Chicago, but this particular cat was easy to pick out of a lineup. He was black with a long white patch along his back. Every night, I would gently open the door of the van and call him to me. Every night, he would stop, look at me, and then walk the other way at an increased speed. This cat must have spoken with some of the women I have asked on a date, because I have seen that walk before. I would watch him cross the street and go into the bushes every night, hoping that tomorrow would be the day he would change his mind. In typical cat fashion, he never did.