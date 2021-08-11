Cancel
Ottawa County, MI

Ottawa County's Fillmore Complex closes due to power outage

By Bianca Cseke
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 7 days ago
Ottawa County’s Fillmore Complex in West Olive is without power Wednesday morning after severe weather, affecting its ability to serve customers.

It includes the sheriff’s office headquarters, clerk and treasurer’s office and Wednesday’s inmate visits at the jail and hearings in the West Olive court, according to a news release.

Locations in Holland, Grand Haven and Hudsonville are still operating and providing services and hearings.

Those with appointments scheduled at the Fillmore Complex are asked to contact the specific office providing the service to reschedule.

Anyone with a hearing scheduled Wednesday in the West Olive court should call 616-786-4100.

Power was lost about 10:45 p.m. Tuesday.

County leaders say they’re in close contact with Consumers Energy, which is working to restore power “as quickly as possible.”

