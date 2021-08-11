Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
El Mirage, AZ

El Mirage police: Officers kill man who pointed gun at them

By Associated Press
Posted by 
KGUN 9 On Your Side
KGUN 9 On Your Side
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3URv1P_0bOSPaHj00

EL MIRAGE, Ariz. (AP) — Police in the Phoenix suburb of El Mirage say officers fatally shot a man who pointed his handgun at them.

Police responded early Tuesday to a report of an alarm and a suspect forcibly entering a store by breaking the glass door. A second call reported a suspicious person a few blocks north of the store. Officers say the suspect was given numerous commands to comply before he pointed a gun at officers.

Two officers then fired at the suspect, hitting him multiple times. The suspect was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police say he's been identified as 21-year-old Johan Alexis Salazar, a resident of Surprise.

Comments / 1

KGUN 9 On Your Side

KGUN 9 On Your Side

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tucson, Arizona news and weather from KGUN 9 On Your Side, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
El Mirage, AZ
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
El Mirage, AZ
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Related

Comments / 1

Community Policy