Motorola was the first to announce a new type of clamshell phone - one with a cutting-edge foldable display - in 2019, even if it may have rushed the latest iteration of its iconic Razr name to market in order to do so. Although this phone and its subsequent 5G update has its fans, it also often seems the world has forgotten about it: even Samsung referred to its Galaxy Z Flip as the only device of its kind during its 2021 version's reveal.