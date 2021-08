Republican congressman Glenn Grothman says he doesn’t think the House will end up voting on the infrastructure bill that was passed in the US Senate. On AM 1170s Between the Lines program Grothman says he believes House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will take up a much broader infrastructure plan. “I don’t think she will take up that bill,” Grothman said. “We’ll take up another bill and we’ll take up a reconciliation package that will set the stage for another $3 trillion plus. I’ll vote no on that.” Grothman says he thinks the plan goes far beyond what he considers to be infrastructure. The package would provide almost $550 billion in new spending over five years for roads, bridges, broadband internet, water pipes and other public works systems.