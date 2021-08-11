Jefferson County detectives seek leads in Hoover car burglaries

From The Tribune staff reports

HOOVER — A burglary report from one individual led to evidence of several other similar crimes by the same group of offenders, and now the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help to identify suspects caught on camera.

As a result of a report filed after a July 28 car burglary in the 2400 block of Chace Lake apartment complex in Hoover, detectives obtained video surveillance images of four suspects in the area during the time that the crime occurred.

After viewing the video, investigators determined that the suspects also entered other vehicles in the area.

Authorities are asking that anyone with information about these car burglaries contact Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama at (205) 254-7777. Tipsters can remain anonymous, and information that leads to the charging and arrest of an identified suspect can result in a cash reward.