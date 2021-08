MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – A 3-year-old boy is dead, his mother and mother’s boyfriend are charged with murder, and a family is left to wonder what went wrong. Tyren Edwards died Wednesday, three days after arriving at Children’s and Women’s Hospital with severe injuries. Mobile police said an autopsy pointed to head trauma and other injuries. Tyren’s mother, 26-year-old Tatyana Anika Edwards, turned herself in on Friday on a felony murder charge. Abraham Hatch, 19, surrendered Sunday. He faces a capital murder charge.