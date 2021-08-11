Suspects charged after children, man injured in south city shooting

Two suspects have been charged after two children and an adult were injured in a shooting Monday afternoon.

Ronald Jones, 25, and 19-year-old Rolandis Lindsey are facing charges for first-degree assault and armed criminal action.

At around 11:55 a.m., St. Louis police were called to the 5200 block of Alabama Avenue in the Carondelet neighborhood for a shooting. Officers found a 41-year-old man with a graze wound and a 5-year-old girl and 9-year-old boy suffering from gunshot wounds.

The 41-year-old man told police he walked out of his front door and was immediately confronted by Lindsey and Jones, who were both armed with guns.

The man said the suspects began firing at him and he ran back inside his home. The suspects continued to fire into the home, and the two children were hit.

All three victims were taken to a hospital for treatment. Police didn’t give an update on their condition but said their vitals were stable.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to “stabilize inner-city neighborhoods.” One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

To learn more, call 314-381-8200 or visit https://www.betterfamilylife.org/

Life Outside of Violence “helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence.”

To learn more, call 314-327-6697 or email: ProjectLOV@WUSTL.edu

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership between and Saint Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

To learn more, visit https://www.ulstl.com/anti-crime-initiative.html

Cure Violence is an international organization that has recently launched in a handful of St. Louis neighborhoods. Violence interrupters are trained to deescalate violent situations within their own communities. To learn more, visit https://cvg.org/