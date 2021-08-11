Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

U.S. travelers must quarantine after arriving in Israel due to COVID-19 surges

By Clyde Hughes
Posted by 
UPI News
UPI News
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kxKOz_0bOSNuTl00
Travelers walk in the Departure Hall of Ben Gurion International Airport in Lod, near Tel Aviv on Wednesday. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Travelers from the United States and several other countries who arrive in Israel starting Wednesday are bound by new requirements to quarantine for a full week, regardless of their COVID-19 vaccination status.

The new mandate took effect at midnight on Tuesday and affects travelers from almost two dozen nations, including the United States, France, Italy, Germany and Greece.

The restriction is a measure to tamp down on coronavirus transmission from countries where cases are surging, largely due to mutated strains like the Delta variant.

Israeli officials recently put those countries under a severe travel warning. The United States this week also placed Israel under a similar warning.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention placed Israel in the Level 4 classification, along with France, Aruba, Eswatini, French Polynesia, Iceland and Thailand.

"Avoid travel to Israel," the CDC notice states. "If you must travel to Israel, make sure you are fully vaccinated before travel.

"Because of the current situation in Israel, even fully vaccinated travelers may be at risk forgetting and spreading COVID-19 variants."

There were more than 6,000 new cases in Israel on Monday, according to health officials. The surge is mostly being fueled by the contagious Delta variant. The daily figure was Israel's highest since February.

For the past two days, new cases in the United States have topped 100,000, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Comments / 0

UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
165K+
Followers
38K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Warning#Covid 19#U S#Cdc#Israeli#French#Cdc#Johns Hopkins University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Greece
Country
Thailand
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
SoccerWashington Post

Something strange is happening in Britain. Covid cases are plummeting instead of soaring.

LONDON — This is a puzzler. Coronavirus cases are plummeting in Britain. They were supposed to soar. Scientists aren't sure why they haven't. The daily number of new infections recorded in the country fell for seven days in a row before a slight uptick Wednesday, when the country reported 27,734 cases. That’s still almost half of where the caseload was a week ago.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Don't Go Here While the Delta Variant Is Surging, CDC Says

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected our lives in countless ways, but while it may have seemed like things were starting to turn in the right direction at the beginning of the summer, unfortunately, the surge of new cases brought on by the Delta variant has changed that. Now, previously removed restrictions are being put in place once again. Some local health departments have begun suggesting that even vaccinated people should be wearing masks indoors, and in a major decision that could have a serious impact on your vacation plans, both the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the State Department have warned Americans not to go to certain countries where the Delta variant is surging, Reuters reports.
Public HealthIFLScience

Canada Fines Two American Travelers $20,000 Each For Fake COVID-19 Vaccine And Test Documents

Two people have been lumped with a hefty fine after traveling from the US to Canada using forged vaccine certificates and fake COVID-19 test results. The Public Health Agency of Canada says the two passengers arrived in Toronto from the US the week of July 18, 2021. Upon realizing the travelers provided false information related to proof of vaccination credentials and pre-departure tests, officials were forced to slap both travelers with four fines — totaling a fairly unpleasant $19,720 each.
Worlddeseret.com

The vaccine doesn’t stop the delta variant, according to Israel

Israel has issued a stark warning about the COVID-19 vaccine — it can blunt the spread of the delta variant, but it cannot defeat it. Officials in Israel said this week that the mRNA COVID-19 vaccine might not be totally effective against the novel coronavirus. Israel has one of the...
Travelnewscentermaine.com

CDC: 16 travel destinations added to 'very high' COVID-19 travel risk list

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has added 16 more travel destinations around the world that the agency says has a 'very high' COVID-19 risk. The health agency first and foremost urges that all travelers get fully vaccinated before even considering international travel. On Monday, the...
Public Healtheverythinglubbock.com

Crossing into Canada: New COVID-19 checklist for US travelers starts Monday

OTTAWA, Ontario (WOOD) — For the first time since March 2020, Canada will open its borders to fully vaccinated U.S. tourists Monday. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the move to ease border restrictions in mid-July. The plan calls for mandatory randomized COVID-19 testing of fully vaccinated travelers at designated ports of entry.
TravelThrillist

The U.S. Just Added 4 More Countries to Its 'Avoid Travel' List

As the Delta variant continues to complicate the fight against COVID-19 worldwide, the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention and other US agencies have scrambled to update their guidance for American travelers. Just last week, the CDC added seven countries to its Level 4 "avoid travel" list due to "very high" transmission rates, and now, the health authority is giving four additional countries that designation.
TravelPosted by
TheDailyBeast

International Travel Restrictions to U.S. Not Going Anywhere, White House Says

Despite heavy lobbying from the travel industry and airlines, the White House won’t lift restrictions in place for international travel to the U.S., Reuters reports. As of now, non-citizens who have been in the EU, U.K., South Africa, India, China, Iran, or Brazil for 14 days prior to coming to the U.S. cannot enter. “Given where we are today with the Delta variant, the United States will maintain existing travel restrictions at this point,” the official told Reuters. Many of those countries have lifted restrictions on Americans. However, while the restrictions are often called a “ban,” many travelers skirt them by just going to a country not listed (such as Mexico) for two weeks prior to entering the States.
TravelSKIFT

U.S. Adds Aruba, France, Israel and Other Destinations to Do Not Travel List

A handful of the earliest rebounding tourism economies are increasingly landing on the Centers for Disease Control’s do not travel list, pointing to the impact of the Delta variant. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warned on Monday against travel to Israel, France, Thailand, Iceland and several...
Public HealthUSA Today

Traveling to Germany? Unvaccinated travelers will have to show a negative COVID test to enter

BERLIN — Germany will require people entering the country who haven’t been vaccinated or recently recovered from COVID-19 to show a negative test result starting Sunday. The change approved by the Cabinet on Friday applies to people 12 years old and above. It comes amid increasing concern about infections brought back from summer vacations pushing up Germany’s relatively low case rate. School holidays in some German states will end in about a week.
LifestyleTravelPulse

Germany Tightens Restrictions on Travelers from US

Less than two months after opening its borders to U.S. citizens, Germany today began tightening travel restrictions on Americans as COVID-19 cases have surged dramatically in the last two weeks. Visitors to Germany who have recently spent time in the U.S. will need to be fully vaccinated or demonstrate an...
Public HealthPosted by
Los Angeles Times

U.S. plans to require COVID-19 shots for foreign travelers

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration is taking the first steps toward requiring nearly all foreign visitors to the U.S. to be vaccinated against COVID-19, a White House official said Wednesday. The requirement would come as part of the administration’s phased approach to easing travel restrictions for foreign visitors to the...
Worldnny360.com

What U.S. travelers should know before Monday’s reopening of Canadian border

DETROIT — After a 17-month COVID-induced closure, the Canadian border is expected to reopen today to fully vaccinated Americans, but with more than a handful of requirements. The Canada Border Services Agency is expected to reopen the border today to non-essential travelers. Non-essential travelers previously could visit Canada by air...

Comments / 0

Community Policy