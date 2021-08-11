Gloucester Township hosts 4th annual drive-in movie night on Sept. 25
Mayor David R. Mayer and Council are excited to bring residents the fourth annual Drive-In Movie Night here in Gloucester Township. The Drive-In Movie Night will be held on September 25 at 5:30 pm at Camden County College, 200 College Dr Blackwood, NJ 08012. Admission is free. There will be food trucks, games, and activities for children. The movie: THE KARATE KID, will begin at dusk. In case of bad weather, the rain date will be Sunday, September 26.thesunpapers.com
