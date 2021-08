Younger brothers can be a real pain in the … neck, just ask Prince Charles. The heir to the throne, who reportedly recommended to his mother that Prince Andrew be revealed from public duties back in 2019. All of this over his connections with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. As new information surrounding the potential sexual misconduct of Prince Andrew emerges, Charles is literally trying to figure out what to do with his brother. One thing seems to be clear for Charles. Andrew is not going to be a visible part of the royal family.