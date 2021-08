It’s easy to read the headlines and assume that bitcoin, and indeed every other cryptocurrency, must be significantly contributing to climate change. In May, Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted his concerns that “cryptocurrency is a good idea on many levels … but this cannot come at great cost to the environment.” Shortly after, bitcoin’s value tumbled 15%. The growing global pressure on bitcoin miners to use more renewable energy has led to the creation of initiatives like the Bitcoin Mining Council and pushed mindful investors to seek out “greener” cryptocurrencies.