August 4, 2021 - As of August 4th, 2021, Yosemite has had 39 fires started by lightning and 11 human-caused fires for the 2021 calendar year. Fire management has taken on a mix of strategies to suppress, monitor, or maintain these fires throughout Yosemite's naturally fire-adapted ecosystem. On July 31st, lightning storms caused multiple fires, located primarily in the Mather District of Yosemite National Park, along Tioga Road from White Wolf to Aspen Valley, including the Hetch Hetchy area. These 10 fires were all grouped together under one incident name, the Mather Complex. All these fires are being monitored and have a low probability of spread with many natural barriers except for the Tiltill Fire which is being fully suppressed. Additional fires were in the Badger Pass, Glacier Point Road area and near Ostrander Lake.